"Our worst game under Klopp" "Thanks for the memories" - Social media explodes as Atalanta silence Liverpool with iconic 3-0 win at Anfield

Premier League giants Liverpool faced Atalanta BC in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals on Thursday, April 11. The match ended in a 3-0 loss for the Reds at their home ground, Anfield.

Fans flooded social media with posts expressing their disappointment and criticizing the team's performance. Here is a collection of their posts on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

One fan criticized Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and wrote:

"Klopp has cost Liverpool so many trophies And people compare him to paisley and fagan You must be a clown if u think he has been success full 5 major trophies out of 32 trophies in 8 years embarrassing"

Another added:

"I’m crying the Klopp farewell spirit has worn off this is the real us"

"We're finished for this season. Finished," chimed in another fan.

One user posted:

"Atalanta are defiling Anfield man this is diabolical"

Another post read:

"That’s what people deserve for calling this a meaningless game"

"A proper Roy Hodgson era Liverpool performance tonight. One of the worse I've seen under Jurgen Klopp," critcized another fan.

One post said:

"Fair enough. Thanks for the memories Klopp"

While another read:

"There’s gonna be a documentary of Klopp leaving with a stinking Carabobbins Cup"

The second leg of the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals between Liverpool and Atalanta BC is slated for April 19, 2024.

Liverpool are currently second in the Premier League

The Reds are second in the Premier League table with 71 points in 31 matches. They have two draws and three wins in their last five matches. Although they have the same points as Arsenal, the Gunners are at the top of the table because of their higher goal difference.

Jürgen Klopp opened up about his side's loss to Atalanta and said:

“Unfortunately there is nothing really positive to say about the game,” he told TNT Sports. “The start was good and we were maybe unlucky with Harvey hitting the crossbar and that period we 100 per cent deserved to be 1-0 up. Darwin’s chance was another good moment so that was really good."

He added:

“But from a specific moment on it became a really bad game and there is nothing positive to say about that. I didn’t like our discipline in possession. We were everywhere, which then means nowhere. No counter-press, we played into their hands.”

Liverpool will face Crystal Palace next in the Premier League on April 14, 2024.

Poll : Will Liverpool win the next Europa League fixture? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion