Liverpool make contact with Bundesliga club for possible move for Newcastle target after making approach for Alexander Isak: Reports

Liverpool have reportedly approached Eintracht Frankfurt for a potential summer move for Hugo Ekitike. This comes after their reported interest in Newcastle United's Alexander Isak.

The Reds have been highly active this summer, having already signed Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez, and Jeremie Frimpong. They are now looking to sign a striker and are interested in Isak. They have also approached Frankfurt to sign Ekitike as a potential alternative.

The Athletic journalist David Ornstein reported on Wednesday that Liverpool are interested in signing Ekitike. On Tuesday, he had reported that the Reds are also keen on Alexander Isak, who could cost around £120 million. Meanwhile, Newcastle have also been linked with Ekitike.

The French striker joined Frankfurt from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on loan in January 2024 before the move was made permanent that summer. He's scored 26 goals and provided 14 assists in 63 games for the German side. The 23-year-old's contract expires in 2029.

Newcastle have been linked with Ekitike, which could mean a potential exit for Isak. However, if they keep the Swedish striker, Liverpool could make a move for the Frenchman instead.

The Reds are looking to replace Darwin Nunez. He was linked with Napoli, but as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Italian side is set to sign Lorenzo Lucca instead.

Former Liverpool striker John Aldridge shares thoughts on club's transfer plans in attack

Liverpool are looking to part ways with Darwin Nunez this summer, with Saudi Arabian clubs interested. As per Fabrizio Romano, the Merseysiders have also received bids for Luis Diaz from Bayern Munich and Barcelona, but they were rejected. The Colombian is open to leaving Anfield this summer.

Meanwhile, former Reds striker John Aldridge has shared his thoughts on the Liverpool's attacking transfer plans. He said:

"L'pool have some thinking to do in regard to the centre forward position. If the club are going to replace Darwin Nunez, who are they going to bring in? Will Florian Wirtz play as a false nine? For me, Alexander Isak is the player on everyone's mind and would be the perfect addition up front."

"He'd be a superb signing, but I can't see Newcastle letting him go, and if they did, it would be for a huge fee. I don't know what the club's plans are, but they need to get something sorted before the start of the season."

Bayern Munich are reportedly planning another bid for Luis Diaz as they look for a replacement for Leroy Sane, who joined Galatasaray.

