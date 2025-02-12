Liverpool make decision on Luis Diaz amid interest from Chelsea, PSG and Saudi Pro League clubs: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly keen to offer Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) target Luis Diaz, who has lately been linked with a move away from his club, a new contract.

Earlier this month, Colombian radio station Antena 2 reported that Chelsea and PSG are keen to launch a move for Diaz. Barcelona and AC Milan are also interested in adding the attacker to their ranks in the future.

However, according to TEAMtalk, Liverpool are eager to secure the Colombian winger's future. They are hoping to offer the player a contract extension to ward off interest from Europe and Saudi Arabia this summer.

Diaz, whose current contract will expire in June 2027, has allegedly never turned down a new contract from the Arne Slot-coached side. The contract discussions between the two parties have yet to be formalised.

Diaz, who left Porto to join the Reds in a potential £49 million move in January 2022, has been in excellent form for the Merseyside outfit in the ongoing season. The Chelsea and PSG target has found the back of the net 12 times and provided three assists in 33 overall club games so far.

Liverpool great Jamie Carragher shares honest opinion on Arsenal and Chelsea target's future

Speaking on The Overlap, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher insisted Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak would prefer to join the Reds over Arsenal. He said (h/t Metro):

"You know the talk about Isak. There's a lot of talk about Isak. There's a feeling that Arsenal are going to sign him or that they need to sign him. As an Arsenal fan, do you think that's realistic? He's got three years left on his contract. Liverpool are desperate for a centre-forward as well but there's no talk of [them] getting him."

Opining more on the Chelsea-linked attacker, Carragher concluded:

"So, I don't know where all this talk of Arsenal signing Isak is coming from. Liverpool need one as well and if they win the league and Isak was going to leave, surely you pick the team who wins the league. I don't get it. It's not realistic for Arsenal, is it? Are Arsenal paying £130 million for him?"

Isak, 25, has been in sensational form for Newcastle this season, helping his club advance to the EFL Cup final. He has bagged 19 goals and laid out five assists in 28 total outings for Eddie Howe's outfit so far this term.

The Sweden international's current contract is set to expire in June 2028.

