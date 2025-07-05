Liverpool make heart-warming decision to help Diogo Jota's family after tragic death of Portugal forward: Reports

In an immense show of love and support, Liverpool will reportedly pay the remaining two years of Diogo Jota’s contract to his family. This comes after the 28-year-old, along with his brother Andre Silva, died in a car crash in Spain in the early hours of Thursday, June 3.

Diogo Jota joined Liverpool from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2020 for a reported fee of €44.7 million. He initially signed a five-year contract with the Merseyside club, but he extended it in August 2022, taking the contract expiration to 2027.

Jota’s death sent shockwaves throughout the football community as tributes poured in from everywhere. Fans gathered at Anfield and created a makeshift memorial filled with flowers, scarves, and heartfelt tributes. That same day, Liverpool announced their decision to immortalize the No. 20 jersey in honor of their late player.

In the latest development, as per a report from Portuguese outlet Record, Liverpool will pay the remainder of Jota’s contract to his family. The Portuguese forward is survived by his wife, Rute Cardoso, and three children.

A number of Jota’s Liverpool teammates and several members of staff of the team showed up at his funeral, which is taking place today, July 5, in his hometown of Gondomar near Porto. As per The Independent, captain Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson arrived at the funeral with football shirt-shaped wreaths with Jota’s No. 20 on the back. Manager Arne Slot and Joe Gomez were also seen with their heads bowed as they walked up to the church.

In his five years at Liverpool, Diogo Jota scored 65 goals and provided 26 assists in 182 appearances across competitions. He also won a number of trophies, including the Premier League, the FA Cup and the EFL Cup twice.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker pays tribute to Diogo Jota and explains reason for funeral absence

Alisson Becker has paid tribute to his deceased teammate Diogo Jota and revealed the reason why he won’t be able to attend the funeral scheduled for Saturday morning.

The Brazilian posted a black and white photo of his and Jota’s family on Instagram and wrote:

“Usually, I post things that make sense, but today, nothing makes sense! Once again, an ocean separates me from “saying goodbye” to someone I love! But I know that I am well represented by my club mates! To you, my friend @rutecfcardoso14 , just know that you will never walk alone, we will be with you as soon as possible! In a moment like this, all we can do is bow down before the Sovereignty of God, and receive grace and help in this time! I’ll remember Diogo as a great friend, father and husband!”

Allison wrapped up his message with a verse from the Bible (Ecclesiastes 3:1-8 NKJV). The pair were teammates for five years and shared the pitch 150 times.

