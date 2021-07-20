Liverpool could make a move for €20million-rated Bundesliga midfielder - Reports

Liverpool will have to pay at least €20 million to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso.

The midfielder has had a mixed spell at Bayern Munich due to injuries, and has been linked with an exit this summer. Juventus and Napoli are interested in the Frenchman, but reports in England hint the Reds could make a move for the midfielder because of his price tag.

The Reds will be without Gini Wijnaldum next season, and have already been linked with several midfielders. Tolisso, however, would be the cheapest alternative.

The Bayern Munich star said in 2018 that the Premier League was the best league in the world, and that he was a big fan of Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.

"The best is the Premier League. There, there is more spectacle and competition. I like the long game, the passes between two opponents, the passes behind the defence. It’s beautiful stuff too I think.

"I’m not going to say that because otherwise people will say: ‘He compares [himself] to Gerrard’, but I like the passes that Gerrard made.

"Steven Gerrard is someone who knew how to do everything. He could score, defend. You could see him everywhere," Tolisso said.

Tolisso would be a cheap but risky option for Liverpool

Corentin Tolisso’s injury issues have stopped him from fulfilling his potential at Bayern Munich. The Frenchman joined Bayern Munich in 2017 for a hefty £37.35 million, but has struggled with injuries.

Tolisso has missed a whopping 78 games for Bayern Munich since signing for them from Lyon, and has made just 96 appearances for the club.

The injuries he has picked up have been both long and short term ones, so he might not be the shrewdest of signings.

Wijnaldum was one of the most injury-free players at Liverpool, so replacing him with someone like Tolisso might not be the smartest of moves.

Liverpool already have several injury-prone midfielders in their squad, and perhaps need to sign someone who has a cleaner record than Tolisso with rest to injuries.

