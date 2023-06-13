Liverpool to make move for £35 million rated Chelsea target - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly set to make a concrete move for Chelsea transfer target Gabri Veiga.

According to journalist Rudy Galetti (h/t The Boot Room), the 21-year-old has a £35 million release clause in his contract. He has been with Celta Vigo throughout his professional career and has had a breakthrough season with them, registering 11 goals and four assists in 40 games across competitions.

Veiga has an eye for goal - a trait Jurgen Klopp's midfielders have lacked over the years. Apart from Chelsea and Liverpool, Galetti mentions Napoli, Real Madrid and Manchester City as his potential suitors.

Veiga's contract at the Abanca-Balaidos runs until the summer of 2026. Liverpool have Curtis Jones (22), Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho (both 20) as their young prospects in midfield. But unlike the Reds trio, the Spaniard has played as a central midfielder throughout his short senior career.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have made it a habit to invest in young players under Todd Beohly and Clearlake Capital's ownership. They are also in need of midfielders given N'Golo Kante's expected move to Saudi Arabia and Mateo Kovacic's links with Manchester City.

It remains to be seen what destination Veiga prefers. It would be understandable if Celta don't want to lose the Spaniard's services but they would be helpless if his suitors trigger his buyout clause.

Pundit urges Liverpool to sign Chelsea midfielder after Mac Allister capture

Former Liverpool player Stan Collymore has urged the Reds to make a move for Chelsea's Conor Gallagher after their capture of Alexis Mac Allister.

Apart from the 23-year-old Englishman, the pundit also suggested Moises Caicedo's name, who is Mac Allister's former Brighton & Hove Albion teammate. He told the Sunday People, via the Boot Room:

"He’s absolutely what Liverpool need. If the budget stretches to it, I’d like to see if they can prise Moises Caicedo from Brighton and Conor Gallagher from Chelsea."

The Reds signed the Argentina international after triggering his reported £35 million release clause. Caicedo could cost more than double that amount. Arsenal are believed to preparing a £75 million offer for him.

Gallagher (23), meanwhile, is one of the few young central midfielders at Mauricio Pochettino's disposal who is ready for first-team football. It remains to be seen if he will continue to get as much playing time as he did this season.

Despite being at the club since 2008, all 45 of his senior appearances for the Blues came in the recently-concluded campaign. He will enter the final two years of his contract next month.

