Chelsea enter race to sign Liverpool target who has £34.4 million release clause: Reports

Chelsea have reportedly entered the race to sign Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga, who is also a target for Liverpool and Barcelona.

According to the Guardian, the Blues are shifting focus to the 21-year-old after missing out on Manuel Ugarte, who is set to join Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). They could also lose a number of midfielders this summer.

Mason Mount could join Manchester United while Mateo Kovacic is a transfer target for Manchester City. N'Golo Kante, whose contract expires this summer, has reportedly received a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia.

Veiga specializes in playing as a central midfielder but can and has played as a defensive midfielder as well as in the No. 10 role. He has had a sensational season with Celta Vigo, scoring 11 goals and providing four assists in 40 games across competitions.

Veiga is a youth product of Los Celestes' youth academy and has been capped once by Spain's U21 team. Barcelona, Liverpool and Chelsea could be locked in a transfer battle for him once the window opens.

The player's contract, which expires in June 2026, contains a £34.4 million release clause.

Pundit says Liverpool striker should have gone to Chelsea instead

Former Australia international Amy Duggan was recently asked to name the flop of the season in the Premier League. She told Optus Sports’ Gegenpod, via The Boot Room:

"There are a couple of big names, Richarlison for Tottenham, Joao Felix, but at the end of the day because of the money I’m going to go with Darwin Nunez, where the team finished his overall performances across the season and how much money has been invested in him in the first place, you just can’t, he probably should have gone and played for Chelsea."

Nunez was signed from SL Benfica last summer for a fee of £85 million with add-ons. He hasn't justified that price tag yet, but his return of 15 goals in 42 games across competitions this season (a goal every 158 minutes) is a positive sign.

The 23-year-old has been erratic and unsure in the final third at times and has lacked the finishing touch on big occasions. There is still a long way to go before he reaches his prime and Liverpool will hope he continues to improve as months pass.

Chelsea, meanwhile, signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona on deadline day last summer. The 33-year-old has had a season to forget, scoring once in 15 league games, and reportedly wishes to return to Barca.

