Liverpool make surprise contract offer to keep 37-year-old at Anfield: Fabrizio Romano

Liverpool have reportedly offered a contract to veteran goalkeeper Adrian whose current deal with the Reds is set to expire later this month. As claimed by Fabrizio Romano, the Merseyside giants have offered the Spaniard a new deal while allowing Thiago Alcantara and Joel Matip to leave as free agents.

Adrian has been the third choice for Liverpool in recent times behind Alisson Becker and Caoimhin Kelleher. His last outing for the Reds was in the Community Shield victory over Manchester City in July 2022.

The former West Ham United keeper has made a total of 26 appearances for the Merseysiders since joining the club in 2019 on a free transfer. He has kept seven clean sheets in the process while conceding 36 goals.

Adrian has made just two first-team appearances in the last three seasons and did not play at all last season. Therefore, the report of Liverpool offering him a new deal is indeed surprising.

Trending

Arne Slot has replaced Jurgen Klopp in the hot seat at Anfield and has a huge task in his hands. The Reds' first-choice keeper Alisson Becker, who is regarded as one of the best in his position, has been widely linked with a switch to the Saudi Pro League.

Meanwhile, Caoimhin Kelleher, who did exceptionally well while deputizing for Alisson during his injury, has also been subject to speculation. The Ireland international, aged 25 now, is understood to be keen on regular first-team football.

Adrian came through the youth ranks of Real Betis and made 32 appearances for the Spanish side before joining West Ham United in 2013. Before his move to Liverpool, the 37-year-old made 150 appearances for the Hammers.

Xabi Alonso explains why he turned down a move to Liverpool

Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso has stated the reason behind turning down the chance to manage Liverpool. The Spaniard emerged as the favorite to replace Jurgen Klopp when the latter announced his decision to step down from his position.

However, Alonso decided to turn down the opportunity to manage the Reds as well as Bayern Munich and opted to stay at the BayArena. While explaining his decision, the former Real Madrid midfielder told to CNN:

"All these decisions, they need to be thorough. You need to really think about them. And it was more about what I had, not what I'm missing. For sure, my bond with Liverpool is there, and it's still there. So there's no any kind of issue with that."

On being asked about conversations with the Merseyside giants, he said:

"That's kind of behind the curtains."

Alonso has done a remarkable job at Bayer Leverkusen since being appointed in October 2022. Leverkusen won the Bundesliga and DFB Pokal last season and only lost one game across competitions which was in the Europa League final against Atalanta.