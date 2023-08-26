Liverpool could make surprise move for injured Bundesliga midfielder - Reports

Liverpool could reportedly make a bid for Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Manu Kone, who is currently out injured.

The Reds lost Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, and James Milner earlier this summer. They have signed Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Wataru Endo but are still looking for more reinforcements.

As per journalist Christian Falk, Monchengladbach are expecting a bid for Kone from the Merseysiders. With the French midfielder out until next month, he could be available for around £30 million as compared to the previous quoted price of 43 million.

Jurgen Klopp's side are also interested in Bayern Munich's Ryan Gravenberch.

Falk reported (via HITC):

“With [other target, Ryan] Gravenberch, they know what they’d be getting, though there’s also Manu Kone to consider."

"I heard Gladbach is also expecting an offer from Liverpool soon because, after his injury, he’s become cheaper. Before a suitor would have to pay about €50m [£43m], now you can get him, perhaps, for about €35m [£30m]."

He added:

“So it’s up to Liverpool to make the next move. Bayern and Gladbach will be open to talks. PSG are still interested in Kone, so there could be a big competition for the player if Liverpool firmly enter the race.”

Kone, 22, joined Borussia Monchengladbach from Toulouse in 2021 and has since registered four goals and two assists in 60 games for them.

Former Chelsea goalkeeper on Liverpool target Manu Kone

Back in April, former Chelsea goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer said that he reckons Manu Kone will be a good fit for the Merseysiders. He explained that the Frenchman has gone under the radar but could do well at Anfield.

Schwarzer said (via HITC):

“I think there is one player, for me, that stands out that plays for Borussia Monchengladbach and that’s Kone. He is only 21 years old. He came from Toulouse. He has only been at Gladbach for two years. But he has been a real big find for them and a phenomenal player in the Bundesliga."

"I think someone like him could do really well at Liverpool.”

Jurgen Klopp's side had a disappointing 2022-23 campaign, as they finished fifth in the Premier League. Their midfield and defense came under immense criticism.

While the Reds have revamped their midfield almost completely, the squad still arguably needs strengthening if they are to compete for every trophy.