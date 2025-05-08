Liverpool make surprise offer to sign 33-year-old Premier League star: Reports

Liverpool have reportedly tabled a contract offer to snap up Manchester City great Kevin De Bruyne after the conclusion of the 2024-25 season.

De Bruyne, who is deemed one of the best Premier League midfielders of all time, revealed he will leave Manchester City as a free agent this June last month. As a result, he has allegedly attracted interest from Chicago Fire and a few Saudi Pro League sides of late.

However, according to famed journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Liverpool are aiming to sign De Bruyne this summer. They have made a contract offer to the Belgian, who is also a subject of interest from Serie A outfit Napoli.

Last month, De Bruyne opened up about his future (h/t Liverpool.com):

"You have to accept people taking decisions. I told them that I still think I have a lot to give. Obviously I know I'm not 25 anymore but I feel like I'm doing my job. It came as a bit of a shock. I'm open for anything [including staying in the Premier League]. I have to look at the whole picture, sporting, family, everything together, what makes the most sense. I know I can play at a good level."

With a cemented legacy in the Premier League, De Bruyne could decide to join the Reds should his wage demands be met. The 33-year-old has scored 72 goals and registered 121 assists in 285 Premier League outings for Manchester City and Chelsea so far.

Liverpool backed to rope in Kevin De Bruyne

Ex-Manchester United star Lee Sharpe has stated Kevin De Bruyne could prove to be a stellar signing for Liverpool. He recently told Stadium Astro (h/t Football365):

"I can see him staying in Europe. Over the last couple of weeks, he's got himself fully fit again, and he's come out and said he's playing pain-free for the first time in a while which is a huge thing for any player and I think we're seeing him at his best. He's got to the age where he's enjoying every second of it because he knows it's coming to an end."

Revealing why De Bruyne could shine at the Reds, Sharpe continued:

"I think he could be worth a gamble for Liverpool. I remember Gary McAllister going there towards the end of his career and coming on and just dictating things and keeping things calm. He could get a one-year deal with an extension if he stays fit, and he wouldn't have to play every game because of the strength of their squad they've got there. He could play in certain games."

Should De Bruyne join the Merseyside team this summer, he would likely share minutes with Dominik Szoboszlai. He could also occasionally play in a deeper role in Arne Slot's preferred 4-2-3-1 system.

So far this campaign, De Bruyne has made 36 total club appearances.

