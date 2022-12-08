Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp meets with FIFA World Cup star's entourage to discuss transfer - Reports 

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has already held a meeting with Sofyan Amrabat's entourage with regard to a potential move, as per French outlet Foot Mercato.

The Fiorentina midfielder is in fine form at the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Morocco. He has played every single minute of his team's four games in Qatar so far and was a starring presence in their win over Spain on December 6.

The African nation held Spain to a 0-0 draw until 120 minutes of regulation time in their Round of 16 clash before winning 3-0 on penalties. His showing with his national team has attracted the eyeballs of some of Europe's top clubs.

Tottenham Hotspur and Inter Milan are also interested in signing the defensive midfielder. He has featured in 20 games for La Viola across competitions this campaign and is a vital component in manager Vincenzo Italiano's midfield.

But the Italian side could have to part ways with Amrabat in the near future. Klopp and co. are reportedly set to hold further meetings with the Moroccan midfielder's representatives after the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Fabinho's poor form and lack of a natural backup in the number six role should be motivation enough for Liverpool to sign Amrabat. He will enter the final 18 months of his contract in January but the club have the option to extend his stay by another year.

Hence, they will not be under any urgency to offload the former Hellas Verona midfielder, which could complicate matters for his potential suitors. The 43-cap midfielder is set to represent his nation in their first-ever World Cup quarter-final game when they face Portugal on 10 December.

Liverpool star recalls FIFA World Cup conversation with David Alaba

Real Madrid's David Alaba and Liverpool's Andrew Robertson have been two of the best left-backs of this generation. Alaba currently plays as a centre-back for Los Blancos but was a world-class left-back during his heyday at Bayern Munich.

Like his Liverpool counterpart, Alaba has never played in a World Cup. Austria failed to qualify for the showpiece event in Qatar - as did Robertson's Scotland.

Both teams lost in the second round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers (UEFA). In an interview with Liverpool's official website, Robertson was asked if playing in the FIFA World Cup was a dream of his.

The Reds' left-back replied:

"When I went on holiday I actually bumped into David Alaba and he’s in a similar boat obviously playing with Austria. He said he’d been to a couple of Euros, but never been to a World Cup.

"We were both kind of talking that we were getting on a bit, so the chances are running out for us to qualify."

Robertson is part of the 33-man Liverpool squad that is training in Dubai and is set to face Olympique Lyon and AC Milan in two friendly matches.

