Liverpool and Manchester City considering a move for Arsenal midfielder - Reports  

Manchester City and Liverpool are eyeing a shock move for Arsenal's Granit Xhaka, according to Transfermarketweb (via The Hard Tackle).

Granit Xhaka is facing an uncertain future at Arsenal at the moment. The Swiss international has been heavily linked with a move to AS Roma.

But, due to his commendable performances at the ongoing Euro 2020, Xhaka's stocks have never been higher. It has attracted Premier League giants Liverpool and Manchester City.

Arsenal were previously holding on to an asking fee of €20 million. However, following his Euro 2020 exploits and interest from Liverpool, the Gunners could increase their asking price as interest comes from a direct Premier League rival.

Liverpool and Arsenal looking to strengthen their midfield this summer

Arsenal and Liverpool are both looking to bring in new players to strengthen their midfield for next season. Arsenal are already looking at life after Granit Xhaka. The Gunners have been linked with a move for Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge and Italy's Euro 2020 star Manuel Locatelli.

Liverpool, on the other hand, need a midfielder more than ever. The Reds parted ways with Georginio Wijnaldum this summer who decided to leave Anfield for Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer. Wijnaldum was an integral part of Jurgen Klopp's gegenpressing system. The Dutchman was involved in a total of 179 out of 190 Premier League games since moving to Liverpool in 2016.

Xhaka was instrumental in Switzerland's win over France. (Photo by Marko Djurica - Pool/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been linked with a number of midfielders including Marcos Llorente and Florian Neuhaus. However, Arsenal's Granit Xhaka could well be a perfect fit for Jurgen Klopp. The 28-year-old possesses much-needed Premier League experience. The former Arsenal captain has represented the Gunners 161 times, scoring nine goals along the way.

Arsenal are in for a massive squad overhaul this summer. Manager Mikel Arteta wants to rebuild a squad which finished eighth in the Premier League and failed to qualify for any European competition for the first time in 25 years. Liverpool could possibly take advantage of Arsenal's scenario and make an offer for Xhaka.

