Liverpool and Manchester City keen on signing £115M rated Premier League star this summer: Reports

Liverpool have reportedly joined Manchester City in transfer race to sign midfielder Carlos Baleba this summer. The 21-year-old who plays for Brighton & Hove Albion, is contracted with the Premier League club until the summer of 2028.

Baleba, who arrived at the Seagulls from LOSC Lille in 2023, has established a regular spot in head coach Fabian Hürzeler's starting line-up this season. He has started in 23 out of the 25 appearances across competitions.

Carlos Baleba has turned with his performances for Brighton with Liverpool and Manchester City reportedly keen on acquiring the Cameroonian star's signature. According to a report by GiveMeSport, the Reds are trying to get ahead of the Cityzens in the transfer race with their recruitment chiefs keeping track of the midfielder. The Merseyside club also reportedly plan on making an offer when the summer transfer window opens.

GiveMeSport also reported that Brighton are keen on retaining Baleba at least for one more year. Considering the club's interest and his current form and demand, the Seagulls are in a good negotiation spot with the defensive midfielder being reportedly estimated at over £115 million.

Even though there are still three more years left in his contract, Liverpool and Manchester City are still reportedly interested in bringing on Carlos Baleba, who has registered three goals and two assists this season. The aforementioned report also stated that despite the hefty price tag, the Premier League giants may consider the move as a potential long-term investment.

Liverpool boss on facing Manchester City next in Premier League

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot shared his thoughts on his squad facing Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday, February 23. While speaking to reporters ahead of their trip to Etihad Stadium, the Dutch manager was asked about what he expects from the opponents.

Slot praised Pep Guardiola and his squad, dismissing their poor form as a temporary setback, which is improving, and mentioned City's 4-0 win against Newcastle United in their last league clash as an example. He said (via Liverpool's official website):

"What I always expect from City since Pep is there: a great football team that can play so well. They've had maybe one or two months in the seven or eight years he's there now that weren't the best, maybe partly because of injuries as well. Injuries come back, they've signed three or four players, I can see them coming back already if you look at the result against Newcastle. So what you expect is what everybody expects if you go to the Etihad if you play against City."

"You have to suffer as well and work really hard to keep them away from your goal because they are so, so good in ball possession. But they face a strong team as well that hasn't lost for 22 games," added Arne Slot.

Liverpool have a good historical record against Manchester City with 91 wins in 193 matches, as opposed to the latter's 52 victories.

