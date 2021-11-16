Liverpool and Manchester City keeping tabs on 25-year-old Premier League striker: Reports

Premier League giants Manchester City and Liverpool are keeping tabs on South Korean international Hwang Hee-chan, who is currently on loan at Wolverhampton Wanderers from German club RB Leipzig.

Hwang Hee-chan joined Wolves in August 2021 after barely featuring for RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga last season. Since joining, the 25-year-old forward has impressed due to his all-round displays and has four goals in eight Premier League appearances.

The Mirror has reported that the South Korean has attracted interest from both Manchester City and Liverpool. Both clubs are reported to have been keeping tabs on him for a considerable period of time.

Jurgen Klopp will be looking to add depth to his ranks, with Roberto Firmino, Divock Origi and Diogo Jota the only recognized centre-forwards in his Liverpool squad. While both Sadio Mane and Mohammed Salah are more than capable of chipping in with goals, the duo will be unavailable in January due to the Africa Cup of Nations.

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola has famously been looking to add a recognized forward to his star-studded Manchester City lineup. A public courting for Harry Kane proved fruitless in the summer while a precariously controversial Cristiano Ronaldo rumor also failed to materialize.

Wolves have expressed firm interest in making Hwang’s move permanent beyond the current season, but are set to have a fight on their hands.

Manchester City, Liverpool or Wolves: Who will win the race for Hwang’s signature?

Wolves will struggle to match the financial might and overall allure of the two Premier League giants. Both Liverpool and Manchester City have freshly handed out embarrassing losses to their fiercest rivals Manchester United, and look set to compete against each other for multiple trophies this term.

Manchester City’s recent loss to Crystal Palace was marred by a first-half stoppage time red card for Aymeric Laporte. They won 4-1 against Club Brugge in the Champions League but will be much more satisfied with the victory over the Red Devils. Manchester City dominated United in their own backyard and had enough chances to better Liverpool’s five-goal haul against them.

Liverpool, on the other hand, have struggled in the Premier League since the 5-0 win against Manchester United. They let go of a 2-0 lead against Brighton before the recent 3-2 loss against David Moyes’ West Ham United.

Liverpool and Manchester City are currently trailing Chelsea at the top of the Premier League table. Both teams have reason to enter the market for another forward, although Manchester City in particular might be tempted to whip out the cheque book during the January transfer window.

