Liverpool and Manchester City set to be involved in transfer battle with European giants to secure the services of €30m rated star - Reports

According to Interlive, Manchester City and Liverpool are set to lock horns in the transfer market to secure the signature of Micky van de Ven. The Dutch defender currently plays for Bundesliga side VfL Wolfsburg.

Apart from the Reds and City, other European clubs like Inter Milan and more are also interested in the 21-year-old star. Van de Ven has made 27 appearances for Wolfsburg this season.

The wonderkid recently extended his contract until 2027, however, that hasn't put Liverpool and Manchester City's interests off. The player, touted as one of the brighest prospects in the European circuit, is expected to cost around €30 million.

Jamie Carragher compared Liverpool star to Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne

Jamie Carragher recently claimed that Liverpool's defender Trent Alexander-Arnold's passing range is as good as Manchester City superstar Kevin De Bruyne's.

Carragher claimed that Alexander-Arnold should be played to his strengths and be deployed in the midfield.

Writing in his recent column for The Telegraph, Carragher wrote:

"In terms of his passing range, Alexander-Arnold is as good as anyone in Europe and the closest Liverpool have to Kevin De Bruyne or Steven Gerrard. Given how desperate Liverpool are for a creative midfielder, would turning him into a No 8 so he can fill those areas to whip those extraordinary passes into the penalty area be such a radical move?"

"With Stefan Bajčetić out for the season, would Klopp even consider it as an immediate measure?"

He further added:

"I am convinced Alexander-Arnold will return to midfield eventually, whether it is in his late twenties or early thirties. It does not matter how many medals a player has won, the best will always be looking at ways to get better. Until then, he needs more competition for his place and guidance to eradicate mistakes to stop him being targeted and exposed."

Alexander-Arnold has tremendous passing range and his tally of 65 assists for the Reds is a testament to his quality on the ball. Alexander-Arnold, though, can be defensively vulnerable at times. Hence, deploying him as a midfielder might get the best out of the player.

Poll : 0 votes