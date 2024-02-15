Liverpool and Manchester City set to rival Barcelona in race to sign 21-year-old star with €150 million release clause - Reports

Barcelona, Liverpool, and Manchester City are all reportedly eyeing Shakhtar Donetsk's attacking midfielder Georgiy Sudakov, who has a €150 million release clause. According to Calciomercato (via Barca Universal), top European clubs are prepared to battle it out to secure the 21-year-old midfielder's signature.

The Ukrainian talent has made a strong impression at Shakhtar Donetsk, racking up 85 senior appearances while making 26 direct goal contributions. His performance, especially during the UEFA Champions League group stages where he scored against Barcelona, has placed him on the radar of these clubs.

The Blaugrana have shown a keen interest in Sudakov, as they watched him play against them, and they see him as a versatile addition to their squad. However, they're not alone in this pursuit. Premier League giants Liverpool and Manchester City are also in the race, along with Bayern Munich, Napoli, and Inter Milan.

Despite the keen interest from all sides, there's a catch that will give even the richest clubs some concern. Sudakov recently renewed his contract with Shakhtar Donetsk, extending it until 2028, and this new deal includes a hefty release clause of €150 million.

This will pose a challenge for most clubs, including Liverpool. But it will be a serious problem for Barca, who have been dealing with a severe financial crisis.

Liverpool considering a big move for Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen

Liverpool are thinking about making a big offer of up to €50 million to get Andreas Christensen from Barcelona. According to Fichajes.net (via CaughtOffside), the Reds have shown serious interest in the Danish player, which could see him leave Camp Nou.

One reason Barca might be open to selling Christensen is because of their financial situation. They need to raise funds quickly and could consider selling a player like Christensen for as much as €50 million, especially with their current defensive problems.

The Merseysiders, meanwhile, reportedly see Christensen as a player who could help strengthen their defense with his Premier League experience and ability to play at the top level. The Dane previously spent 10 years at Chelsea, making 161 senior appearances for them. He has played 93 Premier League games with the Blues.

Liverpool seem ready to spend a significant amount to bring him to their team, and Barca need the funds, making this a potentially good deal for both clubs. His current contract expires in 2026.