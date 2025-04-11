Liverpool and Manchester City will be asked to pay up to £100 million to sign PL star this summer: Reports

Liverpool and Manchester City will reportedly be asked to pay in the region of £100 million for the signature of Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White. As reported by TBR Football's chief correspondent Graeme Bailey, Nuno Espirito Santo's side are keen to keep the Englishman at the club at all costs.
Nottingham Forest have enjoyed a brilliant season this time out. They are currently third on the Premier League table despite just managing to survive in the last two seasons. Gibbs-White has been a key player for the Tricky Trees this season and has attracted interest from bigger sides such as Liverpool and Manchester City.
With Nottingham Forest looking set to qualify for the Champions League next season, they are believed to be desperate to keep their star midfielder. Nuno Espirito Santo's side are expected to heavily invest to bolster their squad in the summer but losing Gibbs-White would be a major blow.
Gibbs-White joined Forest in 2022 in a deal worth a reported £42 million from Wolverhampton Wanderers. He has so far made 110 appearances for the Garibaldis, contributing 16 goals and 27 assists.
The 25-year-old has been particularly impressive this season with five goals and nine assists in 30 games. Despite his exceptional form, he was left out of Thomas Tuchel’s initial selection for his first England squad.
He was later called up when Chelsea’s Cole Palmer pulled out due to injury. However, there have been claims that Gibbs-White would need to leave Forest if he has to become a regular in the national team.
The two-cap England international will enter the final two years of his deal at the City Ground this summer. This could put the club in a difficult position and they are reportedly looking to tie the midfielder down with a new lucrative deal.
Liverpool and Manchester City keen on Serie A midfielder: Reports
Liverpool and Manchester City are reportedly ready to battle each other for the signature of Torino midfielder Samuele Ricci. As claimed by Caught Offside, the two Premier League giants will look to battle a host of Serie A clubs for the Italian's signature.
AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus are reportedly among the admirers of Ricci while Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested as well. The report claims that the Liverpool and Manchester City target could cost around €35-40 million.
Aged only 23, Ricci has emerged as one of the most exciting midfielders in Serie A with Torino. He has been a key player for Il Toro since initially joining them from Empoli on loan in January 2022 before moving permanently in the summer.
A defensive midfielder by trade, Ricci is also capable of playing as a number eight and boasts an all-round skillset. The Liverpool and Manchester City target has made 104 appearances for Torino till date while earning eight caps for Italy.