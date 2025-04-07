Liverpool and Manchester City set for summer tussle to sign Serie A star: Reports 

Liverpool and Manchester City are reportedly in the mix to sign Serie A midfielder Samuele Ricci in the summer transfer window. This is as per a report from CaughtOffSide, which claims that several other Italian clubs are chasing the player as well.
The likes of Juventus, AC Milan and Inter Milan are considering moving for the Torino player as well. They also claim that Tottenham Hotspur are monitoring the Italy international's situation too.
With these sides said to be interested in Ricci, this report adds that Torino are expecting offers of around €35-€40 million to let go of the defensive midfielder. Given that the Serie A outfits may not meet his sum, there is an opportunity for the aforementioned English clubs to sign the 23-year-old.
Ricci could easily be swayed to join either Liverpool or Manchester City, given their pedigree in recent years. The Cityzens are the reigning Premier League champions, while the Reds are likely to win the honor this season.
Moreover, the Merseyside outfit are lacking a pure defensive midfield option, with Ryan Gravenberch performing this role this season. Meanwhile, the Manchester side are set to lose Kevin De Bruyne in the summer, which increases the need for a central midfielder.
Ricci is capable of playing, both as a number six and a number eight, based on the requirements of the team. So far this campaign, he's made 32 appearances across competitions for Torino, bagging a goal and two assists. The Italian is under contract with his current club till the summer of 2028.
Barcelona not bothered about Liverpool and Manchester City's interest in Lamine Yamal - Reports
Barcelona fans may be sweating over the future of their young talent, Lamine Yamal, with his contract set to expire in the summer of 2026. These worries may have been furthered by the fact that reports have linked the winger with top Premier League clubs like Manchester City and Liverpool.
Despite the fact that the Blaugrana have not agreed to a new contract with the Spain international, they are said to be relaxed about the entire situation. According to a report from Mundo Deportivo (via Football Espana), Barcelona expect Yamal to sign a deal that will keep him at the club till the summer of 2030.
Yamal is seemingly focused on the current season, where he's contributed 13 goals and 19 assists in all competitions. His team is currently top of La Liga and has a UEFA Champions League quarter-final coming up against Borussia Dortmund.