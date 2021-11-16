Liverpool and Manchester United target prefers Chelsea switch - Reports

AS Monaco star Aurelien Tchouameni prefers a move to Chelsea over other European giants including Manchester United and Liverpool, according to TEAMtalk (via The Chelsea Chronicle).

Aurelien Tchouameni has been one of the most sought after youngsters in recent seasons. The 21-year-old joined AS Monaco from Bordeaux in 2020 and enhanced his reputation.

Tchouameni has been a major staple in Monaco's side and has even earned six caps for the French national team.

Various clubs including Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus have shown interest in signing Aurelien Tchouameni in the upcoming transfer window.

However, according to the aforementioned report, the midfielder is keen to link up with Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea.

TEAMtalk has reported that Tchouameni could cost interested clubs somewhere in the region of £40 million.

Both Chelsea and Manchester United are in the market to strengthen their midfield. The Blues could do with an additional body in midfield after Saul Niguez has failed to impress Thomas Tuchel so far this season.

Manchester United, on the other hand, have been relying on an out-of-form midfield pairing of Fred and Scott McTominay. The Red Devils will require a new central midfielder as Paul Pogba's future at the club remains in doubt.

Aurelien Tchouameni has had a stellar time with AS Monaco. He has made 65 appearances for the Ligue 1 side and has scored five goals along the way.

Tchouameni has missed just one Ligue 1 game so far this season. The French international has made 12 league appearances and has scored once, against his former side Bordeaux. He has also captained AS Monaco on numerous occasions.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Chelsea told to fork out £42m transfer fee for Aurelien Tchouameni by Monaco with Thomas Tuchel keen on January swoop. Chelsea told to fork out £42m transfer fee for Aurelien Tchouameni by Monaco with Thomas Tuchel keen on January swoop. https://t.co/bJJaAuNpoc

Manchester United are way behind league leaders Chelsea in the race for the Premier League

Despite the summer signings of Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United are nine points behind league-leaders Chelsea.

The Blues are currently top of the Premier League standings, having amassed 26 points from their opening 11 games.

Manchester United are currently going through a poor run of form which includes one win in their last six league matches. The Red Devils have recently suffered defeats at the hands of Aston Villa, Leicester City, Liverpool and Manchester City.

United are scheduled to take on Chelsea on November 28 at Stamford Bridge. United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under immense pressure and will require a positive result against Chelsea to keep his job.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



Ole Gunnar Solskjær still supported by main part of board members. Joel Glazer only one who can change the situation - but there’s still no signal. Three days after derby defeat, there are still no contacts between Manchester United board and other managers. No talks. 🚫🔴 #MUFC Ole Gunnar Solskjær still supported by main part of board members. Joel Glazer only one who can change the situation - but there’s still no signal. Three days after derby defeat, there are still no contacts between Manchester United board and other managers. No talks. 🚫🔴 #MUFCOle Gunnar Solskjær still supported by main part of board members. Joel Glazer only one who can change the situation - but there’s still no signal. https://t.co/0nxdW56KrJ

Edited by Arjun Panchadar