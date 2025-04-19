Liverpool move ahead of Real Madrid and Chelsea in £50m race for Premier League breakout star: Reports 

Liverpool have reportedly received a major boost in the hunt for Real Madrid and Chelsea target Dean Huijsen who is valued at £50 million. As claimed by Fabrizio Romano via Caught Offside, the Spanish youngster is leaning towards staying in England rather than moving back to Spain.

Ad

Romano has claimed that several Bournemouth players are in demand ahead of the summer transfer window, but Huijsen is the most interesting one. The transfer guru has revealed that the Spain international is wanted by Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Newcastle United, alongside Real Madrid.

As per Romano, Los Blancos are yet to decide whether they want to invest in a new defender. He has also claimed that Huijsen is keen on staying in England as of now. Romano said, as quoted by Caught Offside:

Ad

Trending

“Bournemouth players are so often the most discussed names on the market – in recent days we’ve heard a lot about what the future could hold for them this summer. For sure the most interesting case will be the one of Dean Huijsen – as revealed more than two months ago, he has a release clause of £50m, and he’s going to leave Bournemouth in the summer."

Ad

Romano added:

“There is interest from Real Madrid – yes. There have been many rumors from Spain, but at the moment Real Madrid have still not decided whether they want to invest in a centre-back or not. That’s why, at the moment, Dean Huijsen is leaning towards a move internally, in the Premier League."

Romano concluded:

Ad

“He’s expected to continue in the Premier League, but at a different club. There is interest from several clubs. Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Newcastle – these four are surely in the race. Bayern have also been calling for weeks and weeks, but another Premier League club looks like being the most realistic destination.”

Huijsen has been a revelation since joining Bournemouth last summer from Juventus. He has made 30 appearances for the Cherries so far and has done enough to earn two senior caps for Spain already while also attracting interest from top European clubs.

Ad

Liverpool ready to offload big-money signing in the summer: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly ready to cut their losses on Darwin Nunez this summer following yet another disappointing season for the Uruguayan. As reported by Paul Joyce via LFC Transfer Room, Arne Slot believes that the 25-year-old has failed to respond to his coaching style.

Nunez joined the Merseyside giants in 2022 from Benfica in a club record deal worth a reported £85 million. However, he has not been able to do justice to his massive price tag and has often made headlines for big misses.

He has made 138 appearances for Liverpool till date having scored just 40 goals and provided 26 assists in the process. The Uruguay international has endured his worst season at Anfield this time out, having produced just seven goals and seven assists in 42 outings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Snehanjan Banerjee Snehanjan is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering European football news. A hardcore Liverpool fan for over two decades, he has been covering the game since the past 8 years and always strives to give readers relevant, accurate and credible content.



Snehanjan developed an interest in football at a very young age, thanks to his father watching football on TV. His favorite player is club legend Steven Gerrard and his favorite manager is another legend in Jurgen Klopp. The ‘Miracle of Istanbul’ i.e., Liverpool beating AC Milan in the 2005 UEFA Champions League final left an indelible mark on him. He believes that Liverpool is a family unlike other top clubs, which sets them apart.



Snehanjan also follows Indian Super League and the I-League, although the latter is closer to his heart. If he could change a rule in football, it would be VAR not pointing out mistakes of on-field officials unless they are clear and obvious errors. Outside the football world, Snehanjan likes to explore the various genres of music and watch movies and shows on OTT. He’s also a car enthusiast and likes to follow the automobile world. Know More