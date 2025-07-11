Liverpool name asking price to sell Ibrahima Konate this summer after Real Madrid express interest: Reports

Liverpool's asking price for Ibrahima Konate this summer amid interest from Real Madrid has been revealed. As reported by Spanish outlet AS via TEAMtalk, the Reds are ready to part ways with the Frenchman this summer for a fee of at least €50 million (£43.1 million).
Konate has been a key player at the heart of the defence for Liverpool in recent years. The France international played a pivotal role alongside Virgil van Dijk last season to help Arne Slot's side secure the Premier League title.
While he remains an integral part of the Merseyside giants' setup, Konate's future has been subject to speculation of late. With his current deal running out next summer, it has been reported that he could be on his way out of Anfield on a free.
Real Madrid have been named as huge admirers of the 26-year-old while Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are also thought to be keen. Xabi Alonso is reportedly keen to bolster his defence despite the signing of Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth this summer.
Konate has reportedly told his current employers that he won't sign a new deal to extend his stay at Anfield. He joined the Reds in 2021 from RB Leipzig in a deal worth reported £36 million.
The Frenchman has made 132 appearances for Liverpool till date helping the club win five trophies. He featured 42 times across competitions last season for Arne Slot's side as they won the Premier League title.
Real Madrid reportedly deem Konate's €50 million valuation too high for a player with just a year left in his deal. They are understood to be ready to pay only €20 to €25 million for the Frenchman's services this summer.
Journalist claims Liverpool want Bundesliga star valued at €100m
Journalist Dean Jones has claimed that Liverpool are keen on a move for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike. The Frenchman has impressed for the Bundesliga outfit since joining the club in 2024 initially on loan in Feburuary before making the move permanent in the summer.
Ekitike has emerged as a player in demand this summer and Dean Jones has claimed that Arne Slot's side admire him. He has claimed that the Reds could be set to make a big move for the former PSG attacker. He said, via Rousing the Kop:
“There is fresh suspicion that Hugo Ekitike is in Liverpool’s sights. Eintracht Frankfurt are sticking to their €100 million valuation of the player, but are running out of clubs who would be willing to pay it.”
Ekitike had a thoroughly impressive season for Eintracht Frankfurt last time out scoring 22 goals and providing 12 assists in 48 games. Arne Slot is reportedly looking to bolster his attack this summer following Diogo Jota's tragic passing and uncertainty surrounding the futures of Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz.