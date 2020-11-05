Liverpool News Roundup: Reds linked with Bayern star, midfielder set for new contract, and more - 5th November, 2020

In today's Liverpool news roundup, we have the latest as the Reds have been linked with making a move for Bayern Munich defender David Alaba, while Fabinho is reportedly set for a new deal to extend his Liverpool stay, and more.

Liverpool set to vie for David Alaba signature in January

Liverpool are set to compete with the European elite in a bid to sign David Alaba from Bayern Munich.

According to Spanish news outlet AS, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus are also interesting in signing the Austrian, whose Bayern Munich contract runs out at the end of the current season.

Alaba reportedly has not come to an agreement with Bayern Munich for a new contract, with the Austrian demanding an annual salary of close to €12m, which the German champions have been reluctant to meet.

According to a report from Football Insider, the Reds have been told Alaba will be available for around £30million in the upcoming January window.

Fabinho in talks to extend Liverpool contract

Brazilian midfielder Fabinho is set for a new contract at Liverpool, with talks ongoing between the club and the player at the moment.

Renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano has said that talks have taken place between Fabinho and Liverpool, with the midfielder keen on extending his stay at Liverpool.

"Talks are going to start for Fabinho to extend his contract with Liverpool. It is the same situation as [Virgil] Van Dijk, they have the same contract, so two years remaining with Liverpool," Romano said on the Here We Go Podcast.

"Fabinho wants to extend his contract with Liverpool," Romano continued.

Romano has also revealed that Fabinho turned down an offer to move to a Spanish club last summer.

"His agents are waiting for a call from Liverpool. The situation is so calm because he had a bid, last summer, from a top club in Spain, and he decided to stay at Liverpool," Romano also said.

Liverpool interested in Schalke defender Malick Thiaw

Liverpool's defender search in January will no doubt have an extensive number of options, and one of those is said to be Schalke defender Malick Thiaw.

According to SportBILD, Liverpool have been monitoring the Schalke defender regularly, with indications that they have scouted him for over a year now.

The report claims that there is no indication yet on whether the Reds' interest in Thiaw is concrete or whether it will eventually result in a bid.

In recent times, Liverpool have also been linked with Thiaw's Schalke team-mate Ozan Kabak. The Reds need look to be needing a centre-back on priority in January, after the injury to Virgil van Dijk left them with only two recognized senior centre-backs.

Rhys Williams and Nat Phillips have filled in admirably so far, but it would not be a surprise if Liverpool did make the move for an established defender when the transfer window re-opens.