Liverpool News Roundup: Reds make €70-75 million bid for defender, Klopp rubbishes rumors of fitness concerns for star and more — 21st October 2020

In what has been a tumultuous last few days, Liverpool had reasons to celebrate on Wednesday night. The Reds came out on top in their first UEFA Champions League game of the season, as they secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Ajax at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

In the wake of Virgil van Dijk's ACL injury, Jurgen Klopp's side have been linked with a handful of defenders to fill the void left by the Dutchman. Here are the hottest stories concerning the Reds, as they prepare to move on from the injury blow and prepare for the rest of the season.

Liverpool make "€70-75 million" bid for Kalidou Koulibaly

According to Italian journalist Fabio Santini via Standard Sport, Liverpool have already made a move for Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly. The Senegalese star has been liked with moves to Manchester United, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain in the past, but it appears that the Reds have tabled a big-money bid for him.

Kalidou Koulibaly | Italian journalist Fabio Santini jumps in headfirst with claims Liverpool are offering €70-75m for January move.https://t.co/yh2dMbWa34 #lfc — Sport Witness (@Sport_Witness) October 21, 2020

Klopp's side have reportedly offered €70-75 million for the defender, as they look to draft in a replacement for Van Dijk in the January transfer window. The Reds could splash the cash in the coming months to fill the void left by the Dutchman and it remains to be seen if they manage to agree a deal for Koulibaly.

Klopp rubbishes rumors that Sadio Mane could face a spell on the sidelines

Liverpool attacker Sadio Mane was withdrawn prematurely in the Reds' 1-0 win against Ajax. The Senegalese star was at his brilliant best and forced an own goal from Nicolas Tagliafico, as Liverpool won by a solitary goal in Amsterdam.

Advertisement

Speaking after the game, Jurgen Klopp poured cold water over claims that his talismanic attacker could face a spell on the sidelines.

Klopp delivers good news on Mane injury:



"He has a dead leg, it is not a problem."



LFC — David Maddock (@MaddockMirror) October 21, 2020

Liverpool take on Sheffield United in the Premier League next and Mane is expected to lead the line once again alongside Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

Pep Guardiola send message of support to Van Dijk after ACL injury

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola showed his class in the press conference prior to the Cityzens' UEFA Champions League clash against FC Porto. The Spaniard admitted that Van Dijk is one of the world's best and wished him a speedy recovery after he injured his ACL earlier this week.

Advertisement

"I hope Virgil gets well soon and recovers. I don't like important players being injured and out for a long time. I don't know him, but he looks strong."

"I look forward to him coming back and making our league better. He's one of the best. All the best to him and Liverpool."

Manchester City and Liverpool are set to go head to head for the Premier League title once again this season, and Van Dijk's injury could sway the balance in the Cityzens' favor.

Also Read: Reports: Liverpool make "€70-75 million" bid for Kalidou Koulibaly