Liverpool could offer Naby Keita as part of swap deal to sign France international: Reports

Liverpool are considering offering Naby Keita as part of a deal to sign Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, according to reports.

Keita has been at Anfield since moving from RB Leipzig in 2018, but has failed to ever secure a regular first-team spot in Jurgen Klopp's side. He has been linked with a move away this summer.

The 27-year-old midfielder has just twelve months left on his current deal.

The Liverpool Echo stated that reports circulated last week that the Merseyside club are looking to part-exchange Keita in a deal involving Inter Milan star Nicolo Barella. The 25-year-old Italian international is reportedly valued at £77 million by the Nerazzurri.

12thman LFC @12thman_LFC

Liverpool are willing to include Naby Keïta in a swap deal to sign Inter Milan midfielder Nicolò Barella.

Barella, 25, is said to be valued at €90m (£77m). Transfer news:Liverpool are willing to include Naby Keïta in a swap deal to sign Inter Milan midfielder Nicolò Barella.Barella, 25, is said to be valued at €90m (£77m). Transfer news:😱Liverpool are willing to include Naby Keïta in a swap deal to sign Inter Milan midfielder Nicolò Barella.Barella, 25, is said to be valued at €90m (£77m). https://t.co/DJnXD9pW0E

A fresh report released by Calciomercato (via the aforementioned source) has claimed that the Reds are now chasing Juve midfielder Rabiot, who is surplus to requirements at the Serie A giants. Paul Pogba's arrival in Turin means that the Old Lady are looking to move players this summer.

The 27-year-old midfielder is reportedly valued at £17 million. This means that the clubs may be willing to partake in a straight swap deal for the pair of international players.

However, The Liverpool Echo also mentions that the six-time champions of Europe are waiting until 2023 for a new midfield option. Resultantly, sanctioning Keita's departure appears unlikely during the current window.

LFC Transfer Room @LFCTransferRoom



Naby Keita at his best is 𝙈𝙖𝙜𝙞𝙘 🪄 Naby Keita at his best is 𝙈𝙖𝙜𝙞𝙘 🪄 🇬🇳 https://t.co/rSTS7jM61h

Danny Murphy believes midfielder has been "underwhelming" at Liverpool

Keita is one of numerous high-profile players at Anfield who are out of contract next summer, including Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

However, former Reds midfielder Murphy has claimed that Keita will need to improve his performances to justify his place in Klopp's squad. Murphy told MatchMyBet (as quoted by Sports Bible):

“I think he’s probably the signing that hasn’t exceeded expectations. He’s been a little bit underwhelming.”

Murphy further added:

"He’s had some terrific games and he’s shown some good quality. He understands the role, or he’s understanding the role more and more, in Klopp’s side and he’s played him in some big games.

"There is definitely some trust there and I think Klopp believes there’s more to come from him. I don’t think he’ll be leaving. I know there are some supporters that would be happy to move him on and bring somebody else in.”

Liam @Somos_LosRojos Just thought about Naby Keita’s shot against Madrid Just thought about Naby Keita’s shot against Madrid https://t.co/XQxtaDFhvk

