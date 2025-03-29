Liverpool to offer player in swap deal for top striker target amid Barcelona interest: Reports 

Liverpool are reportedly set to offer Jarrell Quansah in a swap deal to sign Barcelona target Alexander Isak from Newcastle United this summer. Isak has been a top target for the Reds this season amid his impressive form.

Ad

Isak signed for Newcastle United for a reported €70 million from Real Sociedad in the summer of 2022. The Swedish striker has since then contributed 58 goals and nine assists in 100 appearances for the Magpies across competitions. He is a regular starter under coach Eddie Howe and also played a key role in Newcastle winning the Carabao Cup this season.

According to talkSPORT (h/t Anfield Watch), Liverpool are willing to offer defender Jarell Quansah in a swap deal to acquire Alexander Isak from Newcastle United this summer. The Reds are unsure of the future of three attackers, including Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, and Darwin Nunez. This makes it a priority for them to reinforce their attack, with Isak being a primary target, even if Salah decides to stay.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, Liverpool will have strong competition to secure Alexander Isak's signing with Barcelona's reported interest. The Catalans have been on the lookout for a Robert Lewandowski replacement, with the Pole being on the wrong side of his thirties and a declining form.

Isak seems like a perfect choice, although Barcelona's financial situation may not allow for such an expensive deal. Newcastle are unlikely to negotiate on a hefty transfer fee given Isak's demand in the market right now.

Ad

Barcelona are eyeing Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk on a short-term deal: Reports

Virgil van Dijk - Source: Getty

According to Fichajes.net, Barcelona are interested in signing Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk for free this summer. The Dutchman is serving the final six months of his contract at Anfield with no reports of a new deal.

Ad

Despite his age, Virgil van Dijk is often considered among the best defenders in the world. Barca have benefitted from the Pau Cubarsi-Inigo Martinez centre-back duo this season, with Ronald Araujo also in the squad. Yet, Van Dijk could add valuable experience and leadership to a team primarily featuring teenagers.

Further, Van Dijk's arrival could enable youngsters like Pau Cubarsi to get some much-needed rest. Moreover, certain players like Andreas Christensen, Eric Garcia, and even Araujo have uncertain futures at Camp Nou. If they leave, the Liverpool defender could help reinforce Hansi Flick's side.

Despite Virgil van Dijk being available for free, signing him will not be an easy operation. The Dutchman is on a lucrative contract with the Reds, which could be difficult for Barca to match, given their well-known financial situation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback