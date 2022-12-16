Liverpool offered chance to sign 23-year-old Brazil star on loan - Reports

Liverpool are among the Premier League clubs given the opportunity to sign Atletico Madrid forward Matheus Cunha on loan in January, according to 90min.

The winter transfer window is less than three weeks away and clubs are exploring ways to strengthen their squad for the second half of the season. Liverpool are among the teams who could bolster their ranks in January, having had an underwhelming start to the campaign.

It has now emerged that the Reds have been offered the chance to sign Cunha on a temporary deal. According to the aforementioned source, the Atletico Madrid forward's entourage have offered him to them among other English clubs.

Apart from Liverpool, Manchester United and Newcastle United have the opportunity to acquire the Brazilian's services on loan. The said clubs are yet to rule out a move for him, as per the report.

Cunha joined Atletico Madrid from Hertha Berlin for €30 million last year, but the move has not gone according to plan for him. He has had just 370 minutes of La Liga action under Diego Simeone this term.

Atletico Madrid are said to be determined to get the 23-year-old off their wage book. They are thus prepared to sanction a loan move for him in January with an option to make the deal permanent included.

The nature of the deal appears to be enticing for clubs, including Liverpool, if the report is to be believed. However, there are also other Premier League teams in the mix for Cunha.

Chelsea have already been linked with a move for the former RB Leipzig man after Armando Broja suffered an injury. Aston Villa, Everton and Leeds United are also said to have been in touch with the player's representatives.

The most interested party, though, seem to be Wolverhampton Wanderers, who are managed by Julen Lopetegui. A move to Molineux is enticing for Cunha, but he reportedly wants to explore all the options available.

Why would Liverpool be interested in Cunha?

Signing a new midfielder appears to be a priority for Liverpool, who have been marred by injuries to players in the position. However, they could still be interested in signing Cunha on a temporary basis.

The Reds have two key players missing in the attacking department through injuries at the minute. Both Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz are not expected to return to action until after January.

With the hectic festive schedule fast approaching, Jurgen Klopp could be tempted to add another attacker to his ranks. Cunha could thus be a potential recruit for the club in January.

