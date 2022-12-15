Chelsea offered chance to sign 2 La Liga attackers in January after Armando Broja's injury: Reports

Chelsea have been given the opportunity to sign Atletico Madrid duo Joao Felix and Matheus Cunha ahead of the January transfer window, according to the Evening Standard.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign in Qatar will come to a close on December 18. It is thus only a matter of time before club football resumes following a six-week hiatus.

Premier League clubs in particular are preparing to return to action as they await a busy schedule during the festive season. Chelsea, though, have suffered a major setback just days before the restart of club football.

Armando Broja suffered a knee injury during the Blues' friendly against Aston Villa last weekend. The striker has now been ruled out for the rest of the season after it emerged that ruptured an anterior cruciate ligament.

Broja's injury leaves the London giants short of options to lead their attack for the rest of the campaign. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Kai Havertz are the only senior players available to lead their line.

Chelsea could thus be forced to sign a new centre-forward when the transfer window opens in January. They are tipped to explore both short-term and long-term options in the winter.

According to the aforementioned source, Atletico Madrid duo Felix and Cunha are potential options for them. The Blues have reportedly been offered the chance to sign either of the two attackers.

Nizaar Kinsella @NizaarKinsella #CFC Chelsea have been offered both the Atletico Madrid forward duo of Joao Felix and Matheus Cunha options after Armando Broja's injury. standard.co.uk/sport/football… Chelsea have been offered both the Atletico Madrid forward duo of Joao Felix and Matheus Cunha options after Armando Broja's injury. standard.co.uk/sport/football… #CFC

Graham Potter's side were presented with the opportunity to sign Felix for £86 million before Broja suffered his injury. However, they have already agreed a £52.7 million deal for RB Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku for the summer, which could tighten their budget.

Felix, though, could still be available on loan next month after falling out with Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone, as per the report. The Portuguese attacker, who is also on Manchester United's radar, could prove to be an enticing prospect for the English giants.

Felix's club teammate Cunha has also been mooted as a potential option for Chelsea. However, Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers are also in the mix for the Brazilian attacker.

Who else could Chelsea sign?

The Stamford Bridge outfit were notably interested in signing Memphis Depay from Barcelona before they roped in Aubameyang. They could reignite their interest in the Dutchman in January, as per the Evening Standard.

Chelsea have also been credited with an interest in signing Borussia Dortmund attacker Youssoufa Moukoko on a free transfer. The Germany international has his contract with the Bundesliga club expiring in the summer.

Get France vs Morocco Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will win the 2022 FIFA World Cup? Argentina France 612 votes