Liverpool open talks to recall 21-year-old from loan spell due to insufficient game time – Reports

Liverpool have reportedly opened talks to recall Fabio Carvalho back from his loan at RB Leipzig due to a lack of first-team action this season.

Carvalho, who joined the Reds from Fulham in a switch worth up to £7.7 million in 2022, left the Merseyside outfit to get regular minutes in the summer. However, he has featured in just 257 minutes of action at Leipzig so far this season, making 12 appearances along the way.

Now, according to transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool are unhappy with Carvalho's lack of game time at the Red Bull Arena. They have opened talks to cut short the versatile midfielder's temporary spell at the Bundesliga club in the winter transfer window next year.

Carvalho, who joined Marco Rose's team on a season-long loan deal, could return to the Reds and leave on another loan deal next January.

A right-footed technical operator blessed with dribbling, flair, and passing, the four-cap Portugal U21 international racked up 637 minutes of action at the Merseyside outfit last season. He scored three goals in 21 appearances, starting eight of them, in the 2022-23 campaign.

Prior to joining Jurgen Klopp's side, the 21-year-old rose to fame due to his brilliant performances for Fulham. He contributed 12 goals and eight assists in 44 matches across all competitions for the Cottagers.

Harry Kane hails Liverpool-linked midfielder

After Bayern Munich's recent 1-0 UEFA Champions League victory at Manchester United, Harry Kane lavished praise on Liverpool transfer target Jamal Musiala. He told TNT Sports (h/t The Boot Room):

"He's fantastic, really good kid, really good mentality as well. He wants to improve, to work hard. He has been a little bit unfortunate with injuries, which have knocked him out of rhythm a bit. But you saw out there tonight when he gets in those spaces, he is so agile, so quick. He drives with the ball and then plays a good final ball."

Asserting that the Liverpool target has a long way to go, Kane added:

"All I would say to him is to keep working, keep trying to score more and assist more. But what is he? 20 years old? He has a great future ahead of him if he keeps doing what he is doing."

Musiala, whose current contract is set to expire in June 2026, has been linked with Liverpool since October earlier this year. He was said to be a subject of interest for the Reds, as per journalist Christian Falk.

So far, the 20-year-old attacking midfielder has registered 35 goals and 26 assists in 141 matches across all competitions for Bayern Munich.