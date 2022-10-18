Liverpool plan to revamp midfield by signing 23-year-old star with massive £104 million release clause: Reports

Liverpool are keen on signing SL Benfica midfielder Florentino Luis, who has a massive £104 million release clause inserted into his contract, as per Portuguese outlet O Jogo (h/t Echo).

The Reds are intent on revamping an aging midfield that lacks depth and energy on most days. In fact, without Thiago, it also lacks creativity to unlock their forwards. Thiago (31), Jordan Henderson (32), and James Milner (36) are in the latter stages of their career and need replacing sooner rather than later.

Milner, along with Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, is also in the final year of his contract at Anfield. Arthur Melo was signed on a loan deal on deadline day this summer with an option to buy for €37.5 million.

The Juventus loanee, however, is out until 2023 with an injury after making just one appearance for the English club. Amidst this, there is a growing acceptance that the Reds will have to dip into their coffers and spend big on a quality midfielder.

Jude Bellingham is one name heavily linked with Liverpool but he is also being eyed by Real Madrid. Florentino, meanwhile, is a rather unknown quantity when compared to the Borussia Dortmund midfielder.

The defensive midfielder is slowly becoming a regular inclusion in manager Roger Schmidt's starting XI after spending the 2021-22 season out on loan at Getafe. He has one assist in 18 games across competitions for the Eagles this campaign.

The 23-year-old is fast approaching the peak years of his career and his ability to play both as a number six and as a number eight would appeal to Liverpool. Manager Jurgen Klopp, after all, has historically preferred players that can ply their trade in multiple positions.

Florentino could potentially provide cover and competition to Fabinho Tavares in front of the defense. Alternatively, he could even partner the Brazil international in a double pivot.

Florentino carries with him a massive price tag for Liverpool to consider

The Reds signed Darwin Nunez from Benfica before the start of the season for a fee that could rise to a club-record amount of £85 million.

If they meet Florentino's reported release clause, they will smash those figures by a comfortable margin. It would be logical to ask if the player warrants such a transfer fee.

Then again, it isn't necessary for the release clause to be met if a club wants to sign a player. It remains to be seen if the Primeira Liga giants will be open to negotiating a more modest figure for their No. 61 with Liverpool.

