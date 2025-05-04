Liverpool plot £51 million move to sign Manchester United target - Reports

Liverpool are believed to be working on a bid of £51 million for Manchester United target Xavi Simons as they prepare for the upcoming summer transfer window. The Dutch international has been a great asset for RB Leipzig, but he could be on his way to Anfield this summer (via Empire of the Kop).

It has been a remarkable season for the 22- year-old. He has shone as a right winger and proven himself in the central roles as well, helping him stand out as one of the German giants' most important players. He has already recorded 10 goals and 8 assists in 31 appearances across all competitions this campaign.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are interested in Simons. It could be part of a plan to strengthen their Dutch base, which currently includes Virgil van Dijk, Cody Gakpo, and Ryan Gravenberch. Head coach Arne Slot is also from the Netherlands, and this Dutch presence could persuade Simons to Anfield.

But RB Leipzig apparently are expecting somewhere between €70m-€80m (£59.6m-£68.1m) for Simons, which would be a hard sell for Liverpool's opening bid. The Bundesliga club value Simons at that figure, given what he has brought to the side and the potential he has to further develop and grow.

Meanwhile, Manchester United remain interested in Simons' services. The Red Devils will be wary about their Anfield rivals though, as the Reds have reportedly sent a scouting delegation to watch the 22-year-old at work.

Ferdinand claims Manchester United is still the world's biggest club regardless of Liverpool’s title victory

Liverpool clinched their 20th English league title after beating Tottenham Hotspur 5-1 on April 27. However, Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has insisted that the Red Devils remain the world's greatest club.

Ferdinand, on his YouTube channel, said the Merseysiders deserve a lot of credit for being successful domestically. However, he argued that in terms of global following and branding, there is no competition (via Tribal Football):

"It's a fact. You go anywhere in the world, there are more Man United fans than there are Liverpool fans. But that will change if they remain successful and Man United don't. There will be a swing of new fans who adopt successful teams."

He also admitted that the Reds would be bigger if they continued to dominate while Manchester United stagnated for the next decade.

The Reds' title victory saw Arne Slot win his first league trophy after replacing Jürgen Klopp last summer. The achievement becomes even more extraordinary as his first season in charge has seen no major signings for the first team, aside Federico Chiesa.

The current season, however, has been a struggle for Manchester United, who are nailed down at 15th place in the Premier League table. Their European hopes would now hinge on winning the Europa League.

