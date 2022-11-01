Liverpool plot move for Bayern Munich target - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly eyeing a move for Bayern Munich and Manchester United transfer target Konrad Laimer in the January transfer window.

The Reds are eager to invest in an aging, injury-prone midfield and as per Sky Germany (h/t Daily Mail), they are unwilling to wait until the summer to make an investment. Hence, a January move could be on the cards for Laimer.

The Austria international is in the final year of his contract at RB Leipzig. The German giants will know that January will be their last chance to cash in on Laimer if he doesn't renew his deal.

Manager Jurgen Klopp has had more problems in midfield than in any other area of the squad this season. Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have been infamously injury-prone during their time on Merseyside.

Thiago Alcantara (31) has had his fair share of fitness issues this campaign while Jordan Henderson (32) and James Milner (46) are in the twilight of their careers. Hence, an option like Laimer could be enticing for Liverpool.

The Austrian is in the prime of his playing days and is an able box-to-box midfielder. However, he is currently sidelined with a ligament injury since September.

For the Reds, Bayern Munich's interest in the player will be one to watch out for. The German giants are notorious for signing some of the Bundesliga's best talents from rival clubs.

One thing that could play in Liverpool's favor would be Laimer's apparent interest in moving to the Premier League. He has also admitted to being a fan of the Merseyside-based giants.

Bayern Munich target has already confessed his affection for Liverpool

While Laimer has confessed his admiration for the English top division, his comments have also indicated that he could be open to staying in Germany.

Speaking in an interview in September, the Austrian said (as per the aforementioned Daily Mail report):

"I'm generally a football fan. I generally like watching the Premier League. I've always been a Liverpool fan. I don't think a club like [Bayern Munich] comes knocking every summer, it's one of the best in the world."

He continued:

"When you're associated with clubs like this, there's a certain pride. But I'm more the guy who talks to people and needs a feeling that everything fits together."

It remains to be seen if Leipzig will allow such a crucial player to leave mid-season. Laimer has played in just six games in the entirety of the current season due to his ankle injury.

He scored five goals and provided six assists in 43 games across competitions for Die Rotten Bullen last season.

