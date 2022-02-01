Liverpool plotting ambitious double swoop for 2 Serie A stars this summer - Reports

Liverpool are planning a raid on Serie A as they look to sign Paulo Dybala and Milan Skriniar in the summer transfer window, according to Tuttomercatoweb.

The Reds' January transfer window blew hot and cold. They managed to sign FC Porto star Luis Diaz for a fee of around £37.5 million. However, the club then had their deal for Fabio Carvalho collapse as they ran out of time to complete the necessary paperwork on deadline day.

This experience might have prompted the Reds to start working early to land their targets when the transfer window opens again in the summer.

According to the aforementioned source, Liverpool are ready to send the club's delegates to Italy to discuss the futures of Juventus' Paulo Dybala and Inter Milan's Milan Skriniar.

Paulo Dybala has a contract at Juventus until the end of the season and has not yet penned an extension with the Old Lady. As things stand, the 28-year-old forward is free to sign a pre-contract with any European side to join them on a free transfer in the summer.

Liverpool have reportedly shown interest in bringing in a proven attacking threat to their side. It is vital for the Reds to look for new attacking options based on the contract scenario of their current attackers.

Next season, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino will all enter the final year of their contracts. With the trio fast approaching their 30s, Liverpool might decide to offload one of them in the summer.

Unlike Dybala, Milan Skriniar currently has 18 months remaining on his Inter Milan contract. However, the Slovakian defender could be available for a relatively cheap price in the summer as he will only have a year left on his contract.

It is worth mentioning that the Reds will face Milan Skriniar and Inter Milan in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

Liverpool have had a decent 2021-22 season so far

Liverpool are currently placed second in the Premier League standings, having accumulated 48 points from 22 matches.

The Reds are nine points behind leaders Manchester City. However, Jurgen Klopp's side do have a game in hand over the defending champions.

Klopp has also guided his side to the final of the Carabao Cup after they secured a 2-0 aggregate win over Arsenal in the semifinals. The Reds will face Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea in the final on February 27 at Wembley Stadium.

Following the international break, Liverpool will take on Championship side Cardiff City in the fourth round of the FA Cup. The game will take place at Anfield on February 6.

