Liverpool would prefer to sell Real Madrid target this summer instead of losing him as a free-agent next year: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly looking to sell Real Madrid target Ibrahima Konate this summer if he does not sign a new contract. The Reds do not want to lose him on a free transfer next year and are ready to hold talks with any club interested.

As per a report in MARCA, Konate has turned down multiple contract offers at Liverpool and is not close to signing a new deal. The Frenchman is not happy with the deals on his table and is still negotiating with the Anfield side.

However, the Reds are losing patience and are keen on getting a sale this summer if he does not pen a new deal before deadline day. They want to avoid a situation similar to Trent Alexander-Arnold and cash in.

Glen Johnson advised his former side to sell Konate this summer and told AceOdds:

“Football is a business but it's crazy that a player at that age and ability can leave on a free. Ideally, Liverpool would cash in now but when Real Madrid comes knocking and the player wants to go, what can you do. He can refuse to move, sit and wait. Madrid have the power and pull and it’s sensible to use it to their advantage. For Liverpool and other teams you have to cash in sooner because it will cost a fortune to replace Konate.”

Real Madrid are keeping tabs on Konate, and the defender is interested in moving to the Santiago Bernabeu. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) also remain interested in signing the Frenchman as they look to bolster their squad.

Liverpool told to sign ex-Chelsea star as Real Madrid target Ibrahima Konate's replacement

Glen Johnson was talking to AceOdds when he claimed that Marc Guehi would be the ideal option for Liverpool this summer. He believes that the former Chelsea star can replace Konate and learn from Virgil van Dijk at Anfield. He said:

“Marc would be the standout option for me. If they signed him now he would have more time to grow and develop with van Dijk. He won’t learn from anyone better. Age is on his side too. It could be a good partnership. He’s a raw defender and he’s good on the ball. He’s quick, strong and calm on the ball. If he can brush up on a few minor details he could go on to be some player not that he isn’t already.”

The Reds are interested in signing Guehi but have yet to make a move. Newcastle United also remain interested in signing the Englishman.

