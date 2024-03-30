Liverpool prepare 5-man shortlist including ex-Chelsea coach to replace Jurgen Klopp after Xabi Alonso snub: Reports

Liverpool have made a new list with five managers on their radar after Xabi Alonso snubbed the chance to replace Jurgen Klopp. The Reds are looking to make an appointment soon, but suffered a setback on Friday when their former player revealed his decision to stay at Bayer Leverkusen.

As per David Ornstein on NBC Sports, Liverpool are now looking at Ruben Amorim, Thomas Tuchel, Simone Inzaghi, Thiago Motta, and Hansi Flick to replace Klopp. The Reds were also linked with Roberto de Zerbi, but the English journalist has stated that the Brighton & Hove Albion manager is not on the current list.

Reports in The Telegraph have claimed that Amorim has a £12.8 million release clause at Sporting CP. The manager has also been linked with Chelsea, who could be looking to replace Mauricio Pochettino.

Former Chelsea manager Tuchel is set to be a free agent after Bayern Munich announced their decision to part ways at the end of the season. Flick is currently without a club after he was sacked as Germany manager, while he has been linked with Barcelona.

Inzaghi and Motta have impressed in Serie A with Inter Milan and Bologna. They are the latest managers linked with the Anfield job.

Why did Xabi Alonso reject Liverpool and Bayern Munich?

Xabi Alonso has revealed that his job at Bayer Leverkusen is not done, and that was his main reason to stay at the club. He believes that rejecting Liverpool and Bayern Munich was the best decision for his future.

Alonso told reporters:

"My job at Bayer is not over. I want to help the club, help the players to develop, the board is great… it's all fantastic here. I'm still [a] young coach but I think this is the best decision for my future. I took my time and I'm sure about that. I'm grateful to Bayer and the board, the players, the fans. I feel that this is the best way, to continue together. I have also informed the players, it's true."

He added:

"My deadline was this week, it's [a] matter of respect. Now everything is clear. I'm not gonna comment about Liverpool or Bayern. These are big clubs and I've strong links with them but I'm in the place where I want to be. It's not time to decide my future now, I want to develop at Bayer Leverkusen."

Apart from Liverpool and Bayern Munich, SPORT have reported that Real Madrid are interested in Xabi Alonso. They want him to take over next summer when Carlo Ancelotti leaves.