Liverpool prepared to hijack Chelsea move to sign 24-year-old star - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing RB Leipzig forward and Chelsea target Christopher Nkunku.

As per the Mirror, the Reds are preparing a late attempt to hijack the Blues' move for Nkunku. The report added that Liverpool scouted the 24-year-old during Leipzig's 2-0 win away to Celtic in the UEFA Champions League last week.

This could come as alarming news for Chelsea, who have actively been trying to secure the player's signature over the last few weeks. As per David Ornstein of The Athletic, the Blues have already signed a pre-contract agreement with Nkunku for the forward to join them next summer.

They have also reportedly committed to paying more than the €60 million release clause Leipzig have inserted into the Frenchman's contract. It will be interesting to see how things work out next summer following the Mirror's report.

David Ornstein @David_Ornstein Christopher Nkunku understood to have signed pre-contract agreement to join Chelsea next summer +

Range or 2nd-round meetings this week for sporting director role

@TheAthleticUK theathletic.com/3649182/2022/1… Christopher Nkunku understood to have signed pre-contract agreement to join Chelsea next summer + #CFC have committed to pay above €60m release clause to secure 24yo nowRange or 2nd-round meetings this week for sporting director role 🚨 Christopher Nkunku understood to have signed pre-contract agreement to join Chelsea next summer + #CFC have committed to pay above €60m release clause to secure 24yo now➕ Range or 2nd-round meetings this week for sporting director role@TheAthleticUK theathletic.com/3649182/2022/1…

Nkunku has certainly proved why he is being eyed by two of the top clubs in the Premier League with his performances for Leipzig this season. In 16 matches across all competitions, the versatile forward has scored 10 goals and assisted once.

He was on fire last season as well, recording a superb 35 goals and 20 assists in 52 matches. Thanks to Nkunku's exploits, Leipzig won the DFB-Pokal, finished fourth in the Bundesliga and made it into the semifinals of the UEFA Europa League.

Overall, the Frenchman has made 152 appearances across all competitions for the German outfit since arriving from Paris Saint-Germain in 2019. He has scored 57 goals and laid out 48 assists in those games.

Christopher Nkunku could add to already stacked frontlines should he join Chelsea or Liverpool

Christopher Nkunku's performances since joining RB Leipzig certainly warrant him receiving interest from Chelsea and Liverpool. It will be interesting to see how he fits into either club's plans given the resources they have at their disposal at the moment.

Chelsea added Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Raheem Sterling to a stacked frontline that included Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech this summer. Armando Broja also returned from his loan spell at Southampton.

All of these players have contracts spanning at least until 2024, with Sterling under contract until 2027.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have five star forwards in their team already. Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz were recently joined by summer recruit Darwin Nunez.

Salah, who became the highest-paid player in the club's history earlier this year, is under contract until 2025. Diaz and Jota have signed deals running up to 2027, while Nunez is contracted to the Reds until 2028. However, Firmino's current deal expires next summer.

Paul Merson predicts Man Utd vs Tottenham and other EPL GW 12 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes