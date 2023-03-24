Liverpool prepared to offer €50 million in attempt to sign Manchester United and PSG linked defender: Reports

Liverpool are willing to offer €50 million for Torino defender Perr Schuurs this summer, according to Italian regional sports daily Tuttosport [via Tutto Mercato Web].

The Reds won the domestic cup double last season and were in the running to win the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League until the end. They have failed to replicate those standards this term, having already been knocked out of all competitions.

There is thus an acceptance that Liverpool need to strengthen their squad significantly this summer if they want to return to their best. They are expected to make major additions to their midfield, which has been identified as a major pain area.

However, many believe defense is also an area the Anfield outfit should look to strengthen ahead of the 2023-24 season. Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip are on the wrong side of 30, while Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konate have struggled for form and fitness respectively.

It appears the Reds do have plans to sign a central defender as Schuurs has emerged as a target for them. According to the aforementioned source, they are willing to pay as much as €50 million to lure him to Merseyside.

Schuurs put an end to his four-and-a-half-year stint with Ajax before joining Torino last summer. The Serie A club shelled out a sum of €9 million to acquire his services from the Dutch giants.

The central defender has since gone on to make 24 appearances across competitions for the Turin-based club, helping them keep seven clean sheets. He has also bagged one goal and two assists so far.

Liverpool's interest in Schuurs dates back to 2020 when they were reportedly looking to sign him from Ajax. They have seemingly continued to keep tabs on him and are now prepared to make another move.

Liverpool could face significant competition for Perr Schuurs

While Torino are under no pressure to sell Schuurs, a €50 million bid from a club like Liverpool could prove to be too good to turn down. However, it is worth noting that the Reds are not the only side interested in signing him.

As per the said report, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are also keen to lure the Dutchman to England. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are said to be in the mix to acquire him as well.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Manchester United and Liverpool are interested in signing Torino defender Perr Schuurs.



The 23-year-old is not short of options in Italy either, with a host of Serie A clubs keeping tabs on him. Inter Milan, AC Milan, AS Roma and Napoli have all reportedly enquired about him.

