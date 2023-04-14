Liverpool and PSG linked with interest in move to sign 22-year-old attacker with €90 million price-tag: Reports

Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly interested in signing Real Madrid forward Rodrygo ahead of the upcoming season.

Rodrygo, 22, has established himself as a core squad member for Los Blancos over the past three seasons. Since arriving from Santos for €45 million in 2019, he has helped Los Blancos lift six trophies.

A right-footed attacker adept at operating in a false-nine role, the 13-cap Brazil forward was crucial to his team's prestigious double with 19 goal involvements last season. He has already scored 11 goals and laid out 10 assists in 44 overall appearances this season.

According to Todofichajes, Real Madrid are keen to listen to offers for Rodrygo this summer as the Brazilian has generated some tension in the dressing room of late. Carlo Ancelotti is interested in retaining the attacker's services in a backup role as he is not viewed as a starter.

Rodrygo, who has a contract until June 2025 at the Santiago Bernabeu, has emerged on Liverpool and PSG's radar in the past few months. Real Madrid are prepared to listen to bids in the region of €90 million, as per reports.

Should Rodrygo seal a move to Liverpool in the near future, he could provide competition to Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo, and Darwin Nunez. He could also step in as an emergency backup for Mohamed Salah.

Meanwhile, the 2022 UEFA Champions League winner could replace Lionel Messi at PSG considering the latter is unlikely to extend his contract. He could also emerge as a rotational option for other stars.

Overall, Rodrygo has scored 29 goals and contributed 31 assists in 152 matches across all competitions since moving to Real Madrid.

Rodrygo most recently started in his team's 2-0 win over Chelsea in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final. Although he did not score or assist, his run behind the defense led to Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell getting sent off.

PSG set to battle it out with Liverpool and Real Madrid for Ligue 1 midfielder: Reports

According to Foot Mercato, PSG have identified Nice star Khephren Thuram as a top target for the summer. Liverpool, Real Madrid, and Manchester City are also keen to snap up the €60 million-rated ace.

Thuram, 22, has emerged as one of the most consistent performers in Ligue 1 since joining Nice from Monaco on a free transfer in 2019. He has helped his club achieve two fifth-placed league finishes so far.

A right-footed defensive midfielder blessed with passing and tackling, Thuram has registered eight goals and 11 assists in 132 games for Nice.

Poll : 0 votes