Liverpool put themselves in position to sign Arsenal and Barcelona linked defender on free transfer: Reports

French defender Evan Ndicka is the talk of the town, as a host of top-tier clubs like Liverpool, Arsenal, and Barcelona vie to secure his services this summer. The 23-year-old centre-half is set to depart Eintracht Frankfurt for nothing, triggering a fierce bidding war.

Ndicka is widely regarded as one of the Bundesliga's premier defenders, and his availability has sparked a frenzy of interest from some of the continent's most prestigious clubs. Liverpool, who are keen to bolster their defensive options, are in pole position to acquire Ndicka on a free transfer, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Reds are believed to be intent on beating out the likes of PSG, Inter Milan, and Barcelona for his signature. They have reportedly put themselves in a position to ensure Ndicka turns his sights to Anfield in the coming months.

However, Arsenal are also in the running for Ndicka's signature, with the Gunners rumored to have been tracking the player for some time. Regarded as a phenomenal centre-half, Ndicka could be the latest in a string of Bundesliga players to make the move to the Premier League.

If he opts to join up at the Emirates or Anfield, he will be following in the footsteps of players like Kai Havertz and Leon Bailey, who have found footballing homes in England.

Jose Enrique tells Liverpool to sign another Arsenal-linked player

Twitter musings from ex-Liverpool luminary Jose Enrique could spark excitement amongst Kopites following the retired defender's words about a potential signing. Enrique recently declared on the social media platform that Jurgen Klopp's outfit ought to pursue Gabri Veiga, a Celta Vigo central midfielder linked with Arsenal.

And not just any endorsement, Enrique waxed lyrical, affirming the young Spaniard to be a match made in heaven for Liverpool's owners FSG (via HITC):

“It’s a player I like a lot. Nine goals in La Liga as a number 8. 20 years of age. €40 million (£35 million) release clause. I believe it’s a no-brainer. Obviously it will be other options out there, but definitely for the kind of player that we normally sign and obviously these owners normally like to go for I believe is the perfect it.”

It's no secret that Veiga has been courted by several clubs. The Reds, in particular, are said to be keen on securing his services in the upcoming summer transfer window. This is according to Cadena Ser (via HITC).

Meanwhile, AS disclosed that Arsenal, Newcastle United, and Manchester City are equally smitten with the youngster, who reportedly commands a €40 million (£35 million) release clause. Will Veiga join the ranks at Anfield, or will he opt for pastures elsewhere?

