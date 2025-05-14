Liverpool in race to sign superstar midfielder linked with move to Manchester City: Reports

Liverpool have reportedly joined the race to sign Florian Wirtz, who has been linked with Manchester City. Bayern Munich are also interested in signing the German midfielder.
The Reds have won the Premier League title in their first season under Arne Slot and are looking to strengthen their team in the summer. They only signed Federico Chiesa and Giorgi Mamardashvili last summer, with the latter staying at Valencia for this season. However, the Merseysiders are expected to be more active this summer.
As per Kicker (via LFC Transfer Room), Liverpool have also joined the race for Wirtz. The German midfielder is attracting plenty of interest this summer after his exploits with Bayer Leverkusen. He has scored 57 goals and provided 65 assists in 196 games for them.
Wirtz has been heavily linked with a move to Bayern Munich this summer. However, recent reports suggest that Manchester City are also eager to sign him. They see him as a replacement for Kevin de Bruyne, who is set to leave this summer.
Wirtz's contract with Bayer Leverkusen expires in 2027. As per Transfermarkt, his market value is a whopping €140 million.
Dominik Szoboszlai on Liverpool's midfield balance this season
The Reds have won the Premier League title comfortably this season. One of their major strengths has been their performance in midfield, both in and out of possession. Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch, and Alexis Mac Allister have performed well, with the likes of Curtis Jones providing impactful contributions.
In a recent interview, Szoboszlai spoke about the balance of their midfield and how it has helped the club achieve success. He said (via Liverpoolfc.com):
"It's unbelievable how you can play with these guys and that everybody understands how to play football in the same way as you do. Ryan [Gravenberch] didn't play so much last year and now I think he has the most minutes almost, after Virgil [van Dijk].
"You could see in the training sessions last season what he could do and when he came in last year, but I think he needed a little time to settle in the team in the Premier League and to get his rhythm. Also, Macca [Alexis Mac Allister] last year was very good, this year the same. So, yes, I'm very happy to play alongside them."
Liverpool have just two games remaining this season, both in the Premier League. They will face Brighton & Hove Albion away on May 19 before hosting Crystal Palace at Anfield on May 25.