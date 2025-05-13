Manchester City trying to hijack move for Bundesliga star, Pep Guardiola sees player as a replacement for De Bruyne: Reports

Manchester City are trying to hijack Bayern Munich's move for Florian Wirtz this summer, according to Bundesliga expert Christian Falk. The German midfielder is a wanted man this year following his performances for Bayer Leverkusen in recent seasons.

Wirtz was instrumental in his team's Bundesliga triumph last campaign, and has continued his good form this season as well. The 22-year-old has registered 16 goals and 15 assists from 44 games across competitions.

His efforts have already earned him admirers at the Allianz Arena. Bayern Munich have a history of lapping up the biggest talents of the country and have now set their sights on Wirtz.

However, Manchester City are apparently plotting to ruin their plans. The English giants are looking to add a shot of creativity in their squad after a dismal season.

Pep Guardiola is on the hunt for Kevin De Bruyne's replacement, with the Belgian set to leave the Etihad once his contract expires this summer. It now appears that Wirtz has been identified as the ideal candidate for the job.

The German midfielder's contract at the BayArena runs until 2027, but he is expected to take the next step in his career this summer. It was previously believed that Wirtz would end up at Bayern Munich, but Falk has now reported that the player is no longer committed to the Bavarians.

Manchester City are eager to take advantage of the situation, and have already submitted an offer to Bayer Leverkusen for the German midfielder.

Are Manchester City eyeing a Serie A superstar?

Tijjani Reijnders

Manchester City are planning to bring Tijjani Reijnders to the Etihad this summer, according to Corriere dello Sport. The Dutchman has caught the eye with AC Milan this season, registering 15 goals and five assists from 51 games across competitions.

While Reijnders is under contract with the Rossoneri until 2030, he could be on the move for a significant fee this summer. The deal could cost in excess of €70m, but the finances involved are unlikely to be a problem for Manchester City.

The report adds that the 26-year-old would be open to a move to the Etihad, should he receive a proper offer. The Cityzens have missed out on the Premier League and the Champions League this season, although they have reached the FA Cup final for the third year in a row. Guardiola, as such, could push for Reijnders to help get his team back to their best.

