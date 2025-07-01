Liverpool reach personal terms agreement with England international amid recent transfer rumors: Reports

Liverpool have reportedly agreed personal terms with former Chelsea defender Marc Guehi. The Reds are working on a deal with Crystal Palace to sign the Englishman this summer.

Ad

As per a report by DavOCKOP, Guehi is ready to join Liverpool this summer and has even agreed terms with the Anfield side. The centre-back is seen as the ideal signing to reinforce a squad that won the Premier League title last season.

Crystal Palace are prepared to sell their club captain, who has not signed an extension, with his current deal running down next year. They had reportedly rejected a £70 million bid from Newcastle United last summer, but will now let him leave to avoid losing him on a free next summer.

Ad

Trending

Newcastle United reportedly remain interested in Guehi, but the former Chelsea man prefers a move to Anfield. He is seen as a solid addition after Jarell Quansah's departure, while Ibrahima Konate's future also hangs in the balance.

Glen Johnson tells Liverpool to sell Ibrahima Konate to sign former Chelsea star

Former Liverpool defender Glen Johnson spoke to AceOdds in June this year, and opined that Marc Guehi would be the ideal replacement for Ibrahima Konate at Liverpool. He urged the Reds to sell the Frenchman this summer if he did not sign a new deal, with his contract expiring next year. He said:

Ad

"Football is a business but it's crazy that a player at that age and ability can leave on a free. Ideally, Liverpool would cash in now but when Real Madrid comes knocking and the player wants to go, what can you do. He can refuse to move, sit and wait. Madrid have the power and pull and it's sensible to use it to their advantage. For Liverpool and other teams you have to cash in sooner because it will cost a fortune to replace Konate."

Ad

Speaking about Guehi, Johnson added:

"Marc would be the standout option for me. If they signed him now he would have more time to grow and develop with van Dijk. He won't learn from anyone better. Age is on his side too. It could be a good partnership. He's a raw defender and he's good on the ball. He's quick, strong and calm on the ball. If he can brush up on a few minor details he could go on to be some player not that he isn't already."

Chelsea sold Guehi to Crystal Palace in 2021 for a reported £18 million and have a 20% sell-on clause on his contract.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More