Liverpool ready to offer £26 million to sign Argentine star - Reports

According to Tutto Udinese, part of renowned Italian news outlet TuttoMercatoWeb, Liverpool are interested in a summer move for midfielder Rodrigo De Paul. They are ready to offer Udinese £26m for the Argentine.

The 26-year-old has been a standout performer for Udinese in Serie A this season. His impressive performances have caught the attention of several top clubs across Europe.

It has now been revealed that, amongst many suitors, Liverpool are weighing up a deal valued at around £26m for the Udinese midfielder. The Reds are aiming to bolster their midfield in the summer.

The central midfielder will slot right into the Liverpool midfield, which has failed to find form this season.

A potential stumbling block in Liverpool’s hunt for Rodrigo De Paul could be the £34m price tag Udinese have slapped on their star man.

Barcelona interested in Wijnaldum

Georginio Wijnaldum’s contract expires at the end of the season. No concrete contract extension talks are ongoing and the midfielder could depart in the summer.

The Netherlands international has been heavily linked with a move to Spanish heavyweights Barcelona. Blaugrana boss Ronald Koeman is reportedly keen on linking up with his compatriot, who he coached during his stint with the Dutch national team.

Ligue 1 champions PSG are also eyeing a potential move for the 30-year-old while AC Milan legend and technical director Paolo Maldini also wishes to bring the Liverpool man to San Siro.

Should the former Newcastle man move away from Anfield in the summer, Udinese star Rodrigo De Paul could slot into the center of the park for Liverpool.

The 26-year-old Argentine has ample experience at the top level. De Paul has 21 appearances for Argentina under his belt since his debut in 2018.

De Paul moved to Udinese from Valencia in 2016. He has scored five goals and two assists for Luca Gotti’s men this season.