Liverpool ready to offer €50 million to sign Premier League midfielder - Reports

Liverpool are ready to offer €50m to secure the services of Joao Gomes, according to Fichajes.net. The Brazilian midfielder has been quite impressive for Wolverhampton Wanderers this season, and is under contract until 2028.

Gomes has registered four goals and two assists from 31 games across competitions, all of which have been starts. But with the Midlands club in danger of relegation this season, the 24-year-old's future has been subject to speculation.

The player's ability to retain possession and his work ethic have endeared him to multiple clubs across the Premier League. Liverpool are also among his admirers and are leading the race for his services this summer.

The Reds are currently the overwhelming favorites to win the Premier League this season. The Merseyside club are 15 points ahead of second-placed Arsenal with 10 games left in the season.

Arne Slot's team have reached the EFL Cup final as well, where they face Newcastle United on Sunday, March 16. However, Liverpool have been knocked out of the Champions League by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the round of 16.

The Reds have exited the FA Cup as well, and Slot is eager for squad improvements this summer. The midfield has been identified as an area that demands urgent attention and the Merseyside club are now ready to move for Gomes to address the position.

Are Liverpool eyeing a Crystal Palace ace this summer?

Joao Gomes

Liverpool have set their sights on Marc Guehi ahead of the summer, according to The Mirror. The Reds are sweating on the future of Virgil van Dijk, whose contract expires in a few months.

The Dutchman has been a pillar at the back for the Merseyside club in recent years, and has been integral to their success too. However, he is yet to agree to an extension at Anfield.

Meanwhile, Ibrahima Konate has also entered the final 18 months of his contract, adding to speculation regarding his future. The situation has prompted Liverpool to consider their options and they have found their man in Guehi.

The Englishman has been outstanding for Crystal Palace in recent times and has admirers across the Premier League. Interestingly, Guehi will enter the final year of his contract this summer and could be on the move.

However, the Eagles reportedly rejected a £70m offer from Tottenham Hotspur for their star man in January. As such, the Reds may have to break the bank to sign the 24-year-old this summer.

