Liverpool ready to sell first team star for £22 million - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly ready to offload Federico Chiesa in the summer and have slapped a £22 million price tag on the Italy international. As reported by Caught Offside, the versatile attacker has attracted plenty of interest following his struggle for playing time at Anfield.

The report states that Serie A giants AC Milan are keen on the 27-year-old, while Napoli showed interest in January. The former Fiorentina and Juventus winger is also reportedly wanted by three Premier League clubs.

Chiesa looked like a potential bargain when Liverpool signed him from Juventus last summer for just £12.5 million. However, things have not quite worked out for the 51-cap Italy international at the Merseyside club.

He has started just three games across competitions for Arne Slot's side this season while appearing as a substitute on nine occasions. He has two goals and two assists in 395 minutes of first-team football across competitions this season.

Chiesa has shown glimpses of his undisputed quality occasionally, but it is evident that Slot is far from convinced. The Dutchman has Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo, Diogo Jota, and Darwin Nunez ahead of Chiesa in the pecking order.

Liverpool would land a significant profit if they could get £22 million for Chiesa in just 12 months after landing him for just £12.5 million. However, we will have to wait and see if any club matches their asking price.

Liverpool urged to offer Darwin Nunez in swap deal to land €100m-rated youngster

Former Liverpool midfielder Didi Hamann has urged the Reds to offer Darwin Nunez in a swap deal to land Jamie Gittens. The Borussia Dortmund winger has emerged as a target for several Premier League clubs, including Chelsea and Manchester United.

Hamann has claimed that offering Nunez in a swap deal for Gittens could benefit both Dortmund and Liverpool. The former Germany international said, as quoted by Metro:

"One option that could work is Jamie Gittens and Darwin Nunez in a swap deal between Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund. Gittens started the season on fire and was almost carrying the team for the first three months of the season. Since the new manager arrived he has found things a bit hard and not started many games, because the new manager is looking for the hardest workers. He needed time to adapt but came off the bench and scored on Saturday, hopefully he will have an impact in the Champions League. But I would say that Gittens and Nunez in a swap deal is not that far-fetched."

Gittens, of late, has emerged as a coveted player in the European circuit following his exploits for Borussia Dortmund. The Englishman has 12 goals and five assists in 42 appearances this season, but has become a squad player under new manager Nico Kovac.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are reportedly prepared to offload Darwin Nunez in the summer following yet another disappointing season. The Uruguayan has scored just seven goals and provided seven assists in 42 games this season.

