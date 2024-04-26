Liverpool ready to sign 21-year-old Chelsea star valued at £40m this summer - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly ready to sign Chelsea defender Levi Colwill in the summer as they look to bolster their backline. As reported by The Boot Room, the Reds have maintained their interest in the England international after failing to land him last summer.

As per the report, Chelsea find themselves in a difficult situation financially and need to offload some players to balance their books. Liverpool are looking to take advantage of the situation by landing Colwill, who was heavily linked with a switch to Anfield last summer.

Colwill was reportedly keen on a switch to Liverpool but didn't force a move as Chelsea wanted to keep him. He also signed a new deal at Stamford Bridge and has been pretty much a regular at the back for the Blues this season.

Chelsea are looking to ease their financial situation by offloading some of their home grown talents like Trevoh Chalobah, Armando Broja, and potentially Conor Gallagher. However, Colwill's stocks are the highest and they could be forced to part ways with the 21-year-old if they receive a solid offer.

As per The Boot Room, the Liverpool target is valued at £40 million which could prove to be a bargain for the package Colwill offers. He is left-footed and can play either at left-back or centre-back and is also homegrown, which helps in squad registration.

Colwill only made his debut for the Blues this season after impressing previously on loan at Huddersfield Town and Brighton & Hove Albion. He has made a total of 32 appearances for his boyhood club this season and has been used as both centre-back and left-back.

Jurgen Klopp snubbed Liverpool recruitment team's advice to sign Darwin Nunez ahead of Chelsea forward: Reports

Liverpool's recruitment team reportedly wanted to sign Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig but Jurgen Klopp didn't take their advice and landed Darwin Nunez. As reported by The Times' Paul Joyce, the Reds signed Nunez in a club record £85 million deal from Benfica in Klopp's pursuance last summer.

As per Joyce, the Merseysiders' recruitment team wanted Nkunku, who is now on the books of Chelsea. However, Klopp stressed that he needed his new attacker to perform with confidence.

Nunez has endured a mixed time at Anfield so far upon his mega-money swoop in 2022. The Uruguay international has scored 33 goals and provided 17 assists in 92 games for the Reds but has often made headlines for his big misses.

Meanwhile, Nkunku joined Chelsea last summer in a deal worth £52 million from RB Leipzig but has struggled with consistent injuries. He has so far made just 10 appearances for the Blues, scoring twice in the process.