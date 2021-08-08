Liverpool receive a boost in their pursuit of Inter Milan star - Reports

Liverpool have reportedly been handed a major boost in their pursuit of Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella. The Reds are desperate to sign a box-to-box midfielder to replace Georginio Wijnaldum, who left the club to join PSG on a free transfer.

According to the Daily Mail, Nicolo Barella is reconsidering his future at Inter Milan after the departures of Romelu Lukaku and Achraf Hakimi. Inter Milan have been forced to sell some of their star players this summer due to the club's dire financial situation.

Chelsea are set to complete a £97.5 move for Romelu Lukaku in the coming days. This has led many of Inter Milan's star players to question the club's ambition.

Nicolo Barella joined Inter Milan on loan from Cagliari with an obligation to buy in the summer of 2019. The 24-year-old immediately became a key member of Nerrazzuri's starting line-up. He went on to make 41 appearances in all competitions in his debut season at Inter Milan, and scored four goals.

Barella continued his impressive form for Inter Milan last season, helping the club win its first Serie A title in eleven years. He made 36 appearances in Serie A for Inter Milan in the league last season and scored three goals. Barella also won the Serie A Midfielder of the Year award for the 2020-21 campaign thanks to his consistent displays.

The midfielder played a starring role in Italy's Euro 2020 triumph this season, which has led to him being linked with a host of Europe's top clubs this summer.

Liverpool are desperate to sign a midfielder this summer after the departure of Georginio Wijnaldum. Nicolo Barella's work-rate, technique and passing make him an ideal replacement for the Dutchman.

Liverpool are reportedly preparing a massive bid for Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella

Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea have all made some statement signings this summer. Liverpool completed a £36 million move for RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate last month, but are yet to sign a player that could make them one of the title favorites next season.

The Reds are reportedly readying a £59 million bid for Nicolo Barella, which is likely to test Inter Milan's resolve. The potential signing of Nicolo Barella could solve Jurgen Klopp's midfield problems, and make Liverpool contenders for the Premier League title next season.

