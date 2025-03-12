Liverpool to rival Arsenal for key signing as Arne Slot draws up five-man transfer priority summer window: Reports

Liverpool have reportedly drawn up a five-man transfer wishlist for the upcoming summer window and are set to race Arsenal for their mutual transfer targets. Alexander Isak, who has been in sensational form for Newcastle United this season, is on the Reds' shortlist and is also wanted by the Gunners.

Reports suggesting these potential signings for the Reds surfaced following their elimination from the UEFA Champions League at the hands of PSG on Tuesday, March 11.

As per CaughtOffside, following their exit from the UCL, head coach Arne Slot is considering making significant changes to his squad this summer.

Liverpool have been keen on acquiring Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak's signature for a while now. The aforementioned report also suggested that the Reds are interested in two other players from the Magpies' squad, Anthony Gordon and Lewis Hall.

The Merseyside club are also reportedly interested in signing Brighton & Hove Albion's Joao Pedro and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Matheus Cunha. The Brazilian forward is also wanted by Arsenal, with their incoming new sporting director Andrea Berta being an admirer, according to TBR Football.

William Saliba talks about Arsenal's Premier League title race with Liverpool

Arsenal defender William Saliba has shared his thoughts on their Premier League title race with Liverpool this season. The Gunners are second in the league table with 55 points from 28 matches, 15 points behind the Reds, who have played a game more.

While expressing his opinion on the title race, Saliba acknowledged the points gap and said (via BBC):

"If they [Liverpool] are first it is because they did something that we didn't do. Of course there is a big gap. We have to keep going. They are so good as well. I think this season, we don't deserve to be at the top. We have to keep going. We are second and there is a Champions League as well, we will push."

William Saliba has contributed to 15 clean sheets in 38 appearances across competitions for Arsenal while also scoring two goals.

