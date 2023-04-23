Liverpool to rival Arsenal and Real Madrid in race to sign La Liga winger with €100 million release clause: Reports

Liverpool will reportedly rival Arsenal and Real Madrid in the race to sign Villarreal's Samuel Chukwueze.

According to Spanish outlet Defensa Central (h/t The Hard Tackle), the Nigeria international's contract has a €100 million release clause. The Gunners currently have Leandro Trossard competing with Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka for a starting berth down the wings.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, have Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes (both 22) as their first-choice options out wide. Chukwueze would heavily strengthen the two sides up front and could be a smart long-term signing for Liverpool as well.

The Reds' attacking options this season include Cody Gakpo, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota. It looks ideal on paper for Jurgen Klopp's side, but they could have to start planning for the future.

Firmino, after all, is set to leave as a free agent this summer while Salah, who turns 31 in June, cannot keep playing at the top level forever. Chukwueze, 23, has arguably been Villarreal's finest attacker this season.

With 13 goals and 11 assists in 41 games across competitions this term, the Nigerian winger is comfortably Villarreal's most productive attacker. It remains to be seen if any team will be open to meeting his nine-figure release clause this summer considering his contract expires at the end of next season.

Chukwueze is yet to play for a professional club outside Spain, having signed for the Yellow Submarines from Nigeria's Diamond Academy in August 2017.

Liverpool favorites to sign Mason Mount despite Arsenal links

According to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool are still the favorites to sign Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount despite recent links to Arsenal.

The English playmaker's contract expires in the summer of 2024, which has understandably piqued the interest of the two Premier League giants. Writing for CaughtOffside, Romano claimed:

"Despite reported interest from Arsenal in Mason Mount, Liverpool remain the favourites for the Chelsea midfielder as they consider Mount one of the priorities.

He added:

"But it all depends on Chelsea new deal negotiations and also the Chelsea manager situation. I think it’s not about Champions League football, it’s about the project; the real timing for Mount decision will be May/June, not now for sure."

Chelsea are yet to hire a permanent manager with Frank Lampard currently managing the team in an interim capacity. The Blues are set to miss out on European football next season, as they are 11th in the league table with 39 points from 31 games.

Mount, 24, hasn't had to struggle for minutes with the west London giants. He has three goals and six assists in 35 games across competitions this season.

