Liverpool’s longest-serving player open to leaving this summer, move to London preferred: Reports

Liverpool have been reportedly planning a defensive rebuild in the upcoming summer transfer window. The Reds' longest-serving player Joe Gomez may not continue with the club after the end of this current season, as per Anfield Watch.

The 26-year-old defender, who came to Anfield in 2015, is reportedly open to a change. While he is not adamant about the move, with his contract originally ending in 2027, the Englishman reportedly wants the club to consider any reasonable offers.

Expand Tweet

If Gomez departs Liverpool next season, he would reportedly like to be back in London. His departure will possibly come as a blow to the upcoming new manager and the rest of the squad.

Following the departure of James Milner and Jordan Henderson last summer, Joe Gomez is the only player left from the initial team that Jurgen Klopp inherited back when he took charge in 2015. He is a versatile defender who has delivered in the positions of center-back, right-back, left-back, and even defensive midfield.

Another Liverpool defender, Joel Matip's contract expires by the end of June 2024 after eight seasons. The center-back has been out since December 2023 and will not return to the field before the end of the season. He underwent surgery on the anterior cruciate ligament injury that he sustained in the Reds' 4-3 win over Fulham at home.

Liverpool’s potential signings this summer

Liverpool reportedly have their eyes on Feyenoord's Lutsharel Geertruida (as per Anfield Watch), who has thrived under Arne Slot's management and scored seven goals along with providing four assists across all competitions this season.

Fenerbahce's Ferdi Kadioglu, who has scored three goals and provided five assists so far this season, has also been rumored to be a potential target for the Reds. The 24-year-old Turkish can be a useful addition to the squad being impressive in multiple roles.

Eintracht Frankfurt's Willian Pacho and Sporting CP's Goncalo Inacio are the two other defenders who have reportedly been under the club's radar for a potential transfer to Anfield.