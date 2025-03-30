Liverpool's stance on Jarell Quansah future amid exit links comes to light: Reports

Liverpool's stance on young defender Jarell Quansah has come to light amid interest from Newcastle United. As reported by The Times via The Shields Gazette, the Magpies are ready to renew their interest in Quansah in the summer.

Newcastle United reportedly want to bring a young defender to their ranks, with Sven Botman being the only centre-back who is less than 30. Jamaal Lascelles and Fabian Schar are both out of contract in the summer, which means Dan Burn and Botman will be the only senior centre-backs.

While Schar is expected to be handed a new deal sooner or later, the Tyneside giants reportedly want Quansah to bolster their defense. And, they reportedly believe that Liverpool could be tempted to sell him for a reported fee of £30 million plus add-ons.

Jarell Quansah was also linked with a switch to Newcastle United last summer, with Arne Slot's side reportedly eyeing a move for Anthony Gordon. A move failed to materialize, but the Magpies have reportedly maintained their interest in the 22-year-old.

Liverpool would reportedly be reluctant to sanction a move for the Englishman and view him as a key player for the future. Quansah has played 1088 minutes of football this season, deputizing for Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, and Joe Gomez.

Quansah has been at the Merseyside club throughout his entire career, having joined the academy at the age of just five. He has so far made 55 senior appearances for the Reds and is yet to make his England debut despite being called up at senior level.

Liverpool reportedly agree on a deal to sign Chelsea target - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly close to agreeing on a deal to sign Chelsea target Milos Kerkez in the summer. As reported by The Sun via TBR Football, the Reds are in pole position to sign the Bournemouth full-back for £50 million.

Kerkez has been the subject of interest from a host of clubs across Europe in recent months. Liverpool and Chelsea have been credited with strong interest in the Hungarian while Real Madrid have also been named as suitors.

Kerkez has been excellent for Andoni Iraola's Bournemouth this season, who have been a surprise package. The 21-year-old has made 32 appearances across competitions for Bournemouth, scoring twice and providing six assists.

The youngster is expected to replace Andy Robertson in the long run who has slowed down this season. The Reds could offload either the 31-year-old or his deputy Kostas Tsimikas in the summer should they land Kerkez.

